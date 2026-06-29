India Create Unwanted T20I Record After Men's And Women's Teams Lose On Same Day

India's men's and women's teams lost T20Is on the same day for only the third time in history
Ireland sealed a historic 2-0 series sweep, while Australia knocked India out of the Women's T20 World Cup
The previous two instances came during India's 2019 tour of New Zealand on February 6 and February 10
Indian cricket endured a rare and disappointing day on June 28, 2026, as both the men's and women's teams lost T20Is within hours of each other. It marked only the third occasion in history that India's senior men's and women's sides have suffered defeats in the shortest format on the same day.
The previous two instances came during the 2019 tour of New Zealand, making Sunday's results an unwanted addition to an exclusive list. The defeats were particularly painful, with the men surrendering a historic series to Ireland and the women crashing out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Ireland Script History Against India
The Indian men's team, led by Shreyas Iyer, suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Ireland in the second T20I in Belfast. Chasing 155, India slipped to 19/3 before Tilak Varma produced a fighting half-century to keep the chase alive. However, the visitors fell agonisingly short in the final over.
The victory helped Ireland complete a historic 2-0 T20I series sweep over the reigning world champions, their first-ever bilateral series win against India. Jai Moondra starred with the ball across the two matches and was named Player of the Series as Ireland celebrated one of the biggest achievements in its cricketing history.
Australia End India's Women's World Cup Campaign
Hours later, Harmanpreet Kaur's side suffered another crushing blow. India posted 170/4, with the captain leading from the front through an unbeaten half-century. However, Australia responded with the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history.
Ellyse Perry's composed unbeaten innings and Ash Gardner's explosive knock powered Australia to a six-wicket victory, ending India's hopes of reaching the semifinals while maintaining the defending champions' unbeaten record in the tournament.
The Other Two Times It Happened
Interestingly, the only other occasions when both Indian teams lost T20Is on the same day also came during a single overseas tour, New Zealand in February 2019.
On February 6, 2019, Rohit Sharma's men's side lost the first T20I against New Zealand in Wellington, while Harmanpreet Kaur's women also went down to the White Ferns in the opening WT20I. It became the first day in Indian cricket history when both senior teams suffered T20I defeats simultaneously.
Just four days later, on February 10, 2019, the unwanted feat was repeated. The men lost the third T20I in Hamilton to concede the series 2-1, while the women were beaten again in the third WT20I, completing a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.
Now, more than seven years later, June 28, 2026 has joined that unwanted list after defeats to Ireland and Australia on the same day.