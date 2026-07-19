Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Lionel Messi As FIFA World Cup's Highest Goalscorer

France captain becomes the all-time FIFA World Cup top scorer with 22 career goals
His brace against England takes him to 10 goals, two clear of Lionel Messi
Bukayo Saka's hat-trick inspires a thrilling 6-4 victory in the third-place playoff
Kylian Mbappe walked off the pitch with mixed emotions in Miami. France had just suffered a dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, ending their campaign without a medal. Yet, amid the disappointment, the French captain etched his name into football history.
His second-half brace took his overall FIFA World Cup tally to 22 goals, overtaking Lionel Messi's previous all-time record of 21 and making him the tournament's greatest goalscorer. The two goals also moved Mbappe to 10 strikes in the ongoing World Cup, putting him ahead in the Golden Boot race before the final between Argentina and Spain.
From Quiet First Half to Record-Breaking Heroics
France looked completely out of sorts in the opening 45 minutes. England tore through Didier Deschamps' side with relentless attacking football as Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka's first-half brace powered the Three Lions into a stunning 4-0 lead at the break. Mbappe, who had been largely anonymous before halftime, returned after the interval with renewed purpose.
The Real Madrid superstar struck within minutes of the restart to spark hope before finding the net again later in the half with another clinical finish. Those goals not only reignited France's comeback but also carried enormous historical significance.
Having already surpassed Miroslav Klose's long-standing World Cup tally earlier in the tournament alongside Messi, Mbappe now stands alone at the summit with 22 career World Cup goals, a remarkable feat achieved while still only 27 years old.
Golden Boot Advantage Ahead of the Final
Mbappe's brace transformed the race for the tournament's top-scorer award. His tally climbed to 10 goals, giving him a two-goal cushion over Messi before Argentina's World Cup final against Spain.
The French captain had failed to score in the semifinal defeat to Spain, where Les Bleus were outplayed 2-0. But in what proved to be Didier Deschamps' final match as France manager, Mbappe rediscovered his ruthless finishing touch. While France could not complete the comeback, their skipper ensured he left the tournament with another chapter added to his extraordinary World Cup legacy.
England Hold Firm to Secure Bronze
England, however, refused to let history overshadow victory. Thomas Tuchel's side delivered one of their finest attacking displays of the tournament, racing into a four-goal advantage before surviving France's spirited response.
Bukayo Saka completed a sensational hat-trick, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also found the net as England claimed the bronze medal with a thrilling 6-4 victory. The 10-goal spectacle became the highest-scoring third-place playoff in FIFA World Cup history, ensuring the match will be remembered not only for Mbappe's record-breaking milestone but also for England's fearless attacking masterclass.