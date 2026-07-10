Which Records Has Kylian Mbappe Broken At FIFA World Cup 2026? Every Historic Milestone Explained

Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading goalscorer and extended his record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The French captain equalled Lionel Messi's record for the most non-penalty goals in World Cup history
Mbappe also became the leading scorer in World Cup knockout matches, adding another historic milestone to his remarkable career
Kylian Mbappe continues to rewrite football history with every appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The France captain produced another match-winning display in the quarter-final against Morocco, scoring once and playing a key role in Ousmane Dembele's goal despite seeing an early penalty saved.
France's 2-0 victory secured a third consecutive World Cup semi-final under Didier Deschamps, while Mbappe's latest performance added several more milestones to an already extraordinary international career. At just 27 years of age, the Real Madrid superstar has climbed multiple all-time World Cup charts and strengthened his case as one of the greatest tournament performers in football history.
France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer
Mbappe entered the tournament needing only one goal to surpass Olivier Giroud and achieved the feat in France's opening match against Senegal. Since then, he has extended his lead at the top of Les Bleus' scoring charts.
He now has 64 international goals for France, comfortably ahead of Giroud (57), Thierry Henry (51) and Antoine Griezmann (44). Reaching the landmark before turning 28 further underlines the remarkable pace at which Mbappe has accumulated goals for his country.
France's Highest World Cup Goalscorer
The 2026 tournament also saw Mbappe become France's leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. He moved beyond the legendary Just Fontaine, whose 13-goal tally had stood since the 1958 World Cup.
Following his strike against Morocco, Mbappe has now scored 20 World Cup goals, extending his French record while moving within touching distance of Lionel Messi's all-time tournament mark with just one goal away.
Joint Leader For Most Non-Penalty World Cup Goals
Although his first-half penalty was saved by Yassine Bounou, Mbappe responded with a superb second-half finish. That goal carried extra significance, as it took him to 17 non-penalty goals in FIFA World Cup history, drawing level with Lionel Messi for the most ever.
The achievement highlights Mbappe's ability to influence matches from open play, placing him alongside another World Cup icon on one of the competition's most prestigious scoring lists.
Most Goals In World Cup Knockout Matches
Few players have delivered in the biggest games as consistently as Mbappe. His goals during the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament have helped him become the highest scorer in World Cup knockout history.
The France captain now owns 12 knockout-stage goals, moving clear of Brazilian greats Ronaldo Nazario and Leonidas while further cementing his reputation as a player for football's grandest occasions.
Historic Goal Contribution Feat
Against Morocco, Mbappe not only scored but also played a decisive role in Dembele's goal, taking his overall attacking numbers to another historic level.
He became the first player since records began in 1966 to register 10 or more goal contributions in two different FIFA World Cups, having achieved the feat in both Qatar 2022 and the ongoing 2026 edition. It is another illustration of his consistency across multiple tournaments.
Youngest Player To Reach 20 World Cup Appearances
The quarter-final also marked Mbappe's 20th World Cup appearance, drawing him level with Hugo Lloris for the most matches played by a French footballer at the tournament.
More impressively, the 27-year-old became the youngest player ever to reach 20 FIFA World Cup appearances, another record that reflects both his longevity and his immediate impact since making his World Cup debut as a teenager in Russia in 2018. With France now through to the semi-finals, Mbappé is set to move into sole possession of the French appearance record in his next outing.