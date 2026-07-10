Spain Vs Belgium Preview: Can Red Devils End La Roja's Unbeaten World Cup Dream?

“He’s very motivated,” De La Fuente said. “(Yamal) wants to do so much, and we know the best version of him, the attacking Lamine, is something we haven’t seen yet in this World Cup. He had to work on the defensive side quite a bit because we were facing a powerhouse of a rival. I think this was an exercise in maturity for Lamine. He’s going to perform on the attacking front, that’s clear. He’s got incredible potential, and it’s going to come.”