A New Trick Up FIFA's Sleeve: Major VAR Change Introduced For Remaining World Cup Matches

FIFA has deployed on-site VAR officials for all remaining 2026 World Cup matches to strengthen operational reliability
The change follows controversial refereeing decisions during the Round of 16 that drew widespread criticism
Pierluigi Collina defended FIFA's referees, rejecting allegations of bias and outside influence
FIFA has introduced a significant change to its Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operations for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with on-site VAR officials now stationed inside stadiums for every remaining match.
The revised protocol came into effect from Thursday's quarter-final between France and Morocco, marking a notable shift from the system used throughout the tournament until now. Previously, all VAR decisions were handled remotely from FIFA's Video Operation Room at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas, Texas.
While FIFA insists the adjustment is aimed at strengthening operational reliability rather than changing how decisions are made, the move follows mounting criticism over officiating during the knockout stages.
How FIFA's New VAR Protocol Will Work
Under the updated system, FIFA will position both a primary VAR official and a reserve VAR official inside every stadium for the rest of the tournament. The Dallas-based Video Operation Room will continue to serve as the main VAR hub, but the officials inside the venue will provide an additional layer of support if communication or technical issues interrupt the connection with the central operations centre.
The change ensures that referees can still conduct pitchside reviews without significant delays should any technical problems arise.
The first match to use the revised protocol was the quarter-final between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium, where Uruguay's Leodan Gonzalez served as the primary on-site VAR while Nicaragua's Tatiana Guzman was appointed reserve VAR.
FIFA regulations already state that matches cannot be suspended because of a VAR system failure, and the presence of in-stadium officials is intended to minimise any risk of disruption during the decisive stages of the World Cup.
FIFA Defends Referees Amid Growing Scrutiny
The operational change comes after several controversial Round of 16 matches sparked criticism from players, coaches and supporters. Egypt manager Hossam Hassan accused officials of favouring Argentina after his side's dramatic 3-2 defeat, while England boss Thomas Tuchel labelled the standard of refereeing "erratic" following his team's win over Mexico. Although FIFA has not linked the updated VAR protocol to any specific incident, the timing has inevitably drawn attention.
Despite the backlash, FIFA has firmly defended the integrity of its officials. Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina dismissed suggestions of bias and stressed that criticism should remain constructive.
"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said.
He also warned about the consequences of baseless accusations against referees.
"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right. Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president," he added.
With the World Cup entering its final stages, FIFA hopes the enhanced VAR setup will improve operational security and keep the spotlight on the football rather than refereeing controversies as the race for the trophy reaches its climax.