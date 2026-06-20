Outlook Explains | Is Messi Getting Special Treatment? FIFA Faces Fresh Questions

Messi's studs caught Mandi's calf in the 32nd minute, but no card was shown despite VAR review
Algeria lodged a formal complaint with FIFA claiming preferential treatment after the incident went unpunished
Elite players attract disproportionate scrutiny; evidence of deliberate star bias in officiating remains unproven
Lionel Messi delivered one of the greatest performances of his FIFA World Cup career, a stunning hat-trick that tied him with Miroslav Klose for the most goals in tournament history. Yet the defining moment of Argentina's 3-0 demolition of Algeria on Tuesday wasn't one of his three brilliant goals.
Instead, a single contact between Messi's studs and Algeria skipper Aissa Mandi calf's sparked a firestorm that will resonate through the remainder of the tournament. The question haunting viewers is now about whether the sport's greatest player is receiving the protective shield that elite stardom affords.
What Happened In The Match?
Argentina's opening group-stage victory over Algeria was never in doubt. Messi, playing his 200th match for Argentina, orchestrated a masterclass at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He netted the opener in the 17th minute, a beautifully crafted effort from range and added two more strikes to complete a hat-trick, his first in a World Cup competition.
But performance, however brilliant, was overshadowed by one moment. In the 32nd minute, during a hard-fought challenge, the Argentine captain appeared to rake his studs across the back of Aissa Mandi's calf. Referee Szymon Marciniak whistled for a foul, correct. What followed, however, ignited a global debate about fairness and whether football's greatest icon operates under different rules than everyone else.
Why Algeria Is Angry?
The Algerian Football Federation didn't silently accept defeat. Three days after the loss, they filed a formal complaint with FIFA, targeting what they deemed 'preferential treatment' for Messi.
“The complaint primarily concerns Messi’s challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone’s opinion. There were also two elbow incidents… Both of which warranted dismissals,” a source was quoted as saying by AFP.
For Algeria, the issue was the absence of consequence. No yellow card. No red card. Not even a VAR review to verify the severity of contact.
Other players receive cards for far less deliberate contact. Yet Messi, despite clear stud-to-calf contact, walked away without so much as a booking. The grievance was elevated to FIFA's refereeing commission, a formal acknowledgment that something fundamental felt wrong.
The Incident That Triggered The Complaint
Marciniak, the Polish referee, was watching as the VAR bunker was monitoring. Messi lost his footing slightly and, in the ensuing contact, appeared to step directly onto Mandi's right calf with his studs raised. The Algerian defender fell in obvious pain, briefly distressed by the challenge.
ESPN analysts were unsparing in their assessment. Ale Moreno stated bluntly, "It's 100 percent a red card for Lionel Messi. Should have been." Nedum Onuoha concurred. Even Andy Davis, a former Select Group referee with elite-level experience, told ESPN that Messi was 'lucky' the outcome wasn't a dismissal.
What FIFA's Rules Say?
FIFA Law 12 governs fouls and misconduct. It distinguishes between three levels of responsibility - careless (a foul with no sanction), reckless (a yellow card), and using excessive force (a red card). The law is explicit: "Using excessive force means a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off."
The crucial qualifier is intent. Intent is "not a consideration in law," according to the Laws of the Game. What matters is the facts of contact. A studs-up challenge from behind that makes direct contact with an opponent's calf, particularly when the player goes down injured, ticks every box for a red card offense. The absence of intent doesn't matter. The result, and the manner of challenge, is what counts.
Refereeing instructions ahead of major tournaments have explicitly warned about such challenges.
Has Messi Faced Similar Controversies Before?
This isn't Messi's first involvement with refereeing controversy, though debates about whether he receives special treatment have long followed him. During Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, various nations raised concerns about refereeing decisions.
Argentina was awarded five penalties across seven matches, a record for any World Cup team. While some penalties were clear-cut, others sparked debate about whether the favouritism extended to Argentina's talisman.
More recently, in Copa America fixtures, Messi himself has publicly voiced frustration with refereeing inconsistencies. Following Argentina's 2019 semi-final loss to Brazil, both Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni complained that VAR wasn't used to check clear fouls. Messi famously told reporters he was "tired of talking about the bu**shit" in the Copa America.
In a quirk of football history, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was even sent home from the 2022 World Cup after a controversial quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands, partly following Messi's on-field criticism of his officiating. Whether one views this as vindication of Messi's concerns or evidence of preferential treatment depends on perspective.
Is There Evidence Of Star Bias In Football?
The question of whether elite players receive different treatment is more complex than a single match. Academic research suggests referee bias exists, but it operates across multiple dimensions. Studies show favouritism toward home teams and successful clubs, with referees subconsciously influenced by crowd pressure and team reputation.
However, evidence specifically targeting individual star players is more contested. Some research, particularly in basketball, found that stars with greater home-crowd support received fewer fouls called against them. In football, the picture is murkier. Referees operate under immense cognitive load in split-second decisions. Whether bias toward stars is deliberate or unconscious, a product of social pressure or subconscious deference, remains uncertain.
What's undeniable is that refereeing decisions involving major stars attract exponentially more scrutiny than those involving lesser-known players. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe all attract controversy, not necessarily because they receive preferential treatment, but because every decision involving them is amplified across global media. The Algeria-Argentina incident would barely register if an anonymous midfielder committed the same challenge.
Simultaneously, controversial officiating in 2026 isn't limited to Messi. During France's opening match, Mbappe was denied a penalty after a VAR review, a decision many felt was incorrect. This suggests World Cup refereeing is struggling across the board, rather than targeting one player.
For now, FIFA hasn't confirmed action on Algeria's complaint. The broader question remains unresolved is whether football's greatest player has earned a special status that transcends the laws governing the game, or whether he's simply caught in the crossfire of modern football's obsession with stardom.