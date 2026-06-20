Why Did Florencia Pena Resign? Truth Behind The False Lionel Messi's Father Death Report

Florencia Pena resigned after airing a false report about Jorge Messi's death
Jorge Messi is alive and recovering while receiving medical treatment
Messi said his emotional moment was unrelated to football
Lionel Messi's emotional appearance during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria sparked concern among fans worldwide. The Argentine captain scored a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 victory, but much of the post-match discussion shifted away from football after images of an emotional Messi circulated online.
An emotional Messi was seen wiping away tears during and after the match, prompting widespread speculation among supporters. The uncertainty only intensified when an Argentine television presenter falsely announced live on air that Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and longtime advisor, had passed away. The claim spread rapidly across social media before being debunked, creating one of the biggest controversies of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.
What Really Happened to Jorge Messi?
The rumors began during a broadcast on Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV when presenter Florencia Pena reported that Jorge Messi had died suddenly during the tournament. The claim was not verified and was quickly challenged, but not before it had spread across social media platforms and news aggregators.
"I don't want to bring bad news, but Messi's father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup," Pena said while hosting the show.
The Messi family soon issued a statement clarifying that Jorge Messi, 68, is alive and currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition. The family confirmed that he remains under medical supervision and is recovering, while also expressing frustration over the speculation surrounding his health. They urged the public and media to respect the family's privacy and avoid spreading unverified information.
The incident sparked outrage throughout Argentina, where Messi remains a national icon. Reports indicated that Luzu TV faced significant backlash, while the channel itself acknowledged that broadcasting sensitive information without proper verification was unacceptable.
Messi's Emotional Admission Takes on New Meaning
Before the false report emerged, many fans had already noticed Messi's emotional state during Argentina's opening victory. Following the match, the 38-year-old addressed the moment directly.
"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said on Tuesday. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."
Florencia Pena Resigns As Fallout Intensifies
Facing immense criticism, Pena issued a public apology and accepted responsibility for sharing the unverified claim. She explained that the information had been relayed to her during the live broadcast as if it had already been confirmed by the production team.
"I apologise to the Messi family, I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake. I have to clarify that this false information was given to me live on air as if it had been checked by the show's production team, and I trusted it," Pena wrote on social media on Thursday.
"Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake and that is why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong." Pena said.
Despite that explanation, she chose to resign from Luzu TV. The channel later announced disciplinary action against those involved and reaffirmed its commitment to responsible journalism.
The controversy even drew the attention of Argentine President Javier Milei, who criticized the broadcast and condemned the dissemination of unverified information about a private family matter. Meanwhile, Messi has continued preparing for Argentina's next World Cup assignment, determined to keep the focus on football as the Albiceleste chase another title.