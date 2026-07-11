India Vs England Hourly Weather Forecast, 5th T20I: Will It Rain Today In The Final Match?

India and England will lock horns in the final T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, July 11
England have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series
The 5th T20I in Southampton will begin at 7:00 PM IST
India will be desperate to halt their shocking and historic slump in the shortest format of the game as they take on England in the 5th and final T20I of the series in the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Saturday, July 11.
The seven-match tour of Ireland and England was the Indian team's first assignment in the T20I format after the consecutive World Cup victory four months ago. There was a sense of excitement among fans to witness the team back together in the format they have excelled in over recent years, and the debut of the exciting teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
However, all has spiraled downwards for the Indian team, as they have been on a losing spree since their first match against Ireland, losing five matches in a row. It was the first time that the Indian team have lost this many games consecutively, making it one of the many unwanted firsts they have racked up in the twin tours.
India lost for the first time to Ireland in any format and also tasted defeat from England in a multi-match bilateral series for the first time in history. Some of the other unwanted firsts were suffering their heaviest T20I defeat (125-run loss against England in the 4th T20I) and their heaviest series loss in this format.
Also, if India lose the final T20I against England, they'll also lose their top spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Apart from the dismal performance, the visitors have also been hit by injuries as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy will be unavailable for the final match due to injuries. This will add to the woes of Shreyas Iyer, who has already looked short of ideas in terms of bowling changes at crucial junctures, costing his team dearly.
India Vs England, 5th T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs England, 5th T20I: Squads
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
When and where will the 5th T20I between India and England be played?
The 5th T20I between India and England will be played at the Ageas Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton on Saturday, July 11.
Will it rain today in the 5th T20I between India and England?
There is little to no prediction of rain during IND vs ENG, 5th T20I.