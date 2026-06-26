The Vaibhav Economy: How A 15-Year-Old Became Cricket's Biggest Box Office Star

The tickets for 7000-seater stadium in Belfast sold in minutes owing to Sooryavanshi's potential debut buzz
People are traveling even for European hubs like Paris to watch the 15-year-old making his probable debut
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will become the youngest Indian cricketer to play for India, if he makes his debut against Ireland
Ever since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his Indian Premier League debut, the teenage sensation has garnered global attention for his remarkable performances. However, his exploits in the recently concluded season elevated him into a global sensation despite not having made his international debut yet.
While India continue to produce exceptional talent in the shortest format, Sooryavanshi's rise has stood out from the rest, prompting the selectors to include him in the squad for the white-ball tour of Ireland and England.
India are set to begin their tour with the opening T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Friday (June 26). While the Indian team usually receives tremendous fanfare wherever they travel, the excitement surrounding this visit appears to be on a different level, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerging as the biggest driving force behind the buzz.
With fans are anticipating the teenager to make his debut for India, the demands for tickets are soaring, temporary seating arrangement to cater to the abnormal demands in a less-hyped cricket market.
How many tickets has the India-Ireland series sold?
The Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast, which will play host to the first T20I between India and Ireland, has a seating capacity of between 4,500 and 5,000 people.
The Sooryavanshi mania led to the tickets being sold out in just minutes of being available, leaving fans frustrated and demanding answers from Cricket Ireland for scheduling the matches at this venue, when they had the option of Malahide, which can seat up to 12,000 spectators.
"My phone is buzzing all the time with people looking for tickets. Unfortunately, we can host only 4,500-5000 fans. We could have filled it three times over if we had the room for it. Tickets were sold in minutes and even now people are looking for tickets," CI chairman Brian MacNeice told The Indian Express.
Why are fans travelling from Paris and other European cities?
There is a strong Indian community in Ireland that turns up in large numbers whenever India tour the country, but this time the excitement feels different. The anticipation surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut is palpable, with fans travelling from major European cities, including Paris, in the hope of witnessing the 15-year-old recreate his IPL heroics.
Sooryavanshi's fearless batting style and remarkable consistency at such a young age have left cricket fans in awe, with many eager to witness the Bihar-born batter potentially make his international debut on a memorable occasion.
Can One Player Transform A Cricket Market?
While cricket is a team sport, there are times when a player's skill set and match-winning ability reach such extraordinary levels that they transcend the game itself and become a phenomenon. Such players not only win matches for their teams but also attract sponsors, spectators and wider audiences, creating significant commercial value for the sport.
The Sooryavanshi effect appears to be a prime example of this phenomenon. His meteoric rise and fearless brand of cricket have generated immense public interest, drawing fans to stadiums and television screens alike, ultimately contributing to the sport's growing reach and popularity, while the broadcasters, organizers and respective boards earn more profits.
Is Sooryavanshi's Phenomenon Same To That Of Sachin?
If 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut against Ireland, he will become the youngest cricketer to represent India. Before him, however, there was Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days before going on to become India's all-time leading run-scorer with 34,357 international runs.
Given Sooryavanshi's immense talent at such a young age, comparisons with the legendary batter are inevitable. While both players burst onto the scene as teenage prodigies, there are significant differences in their style of play and the eras they belong to.
Tendulkar was known for his technical brilliance and all-round batting mastery, whereas Sooryavanshi's game revolves more around fearless strokeplay and remarkable power-hitting, qualities that suit modern white-ball cricket. But perhaps the biggest difference lies in the environment in which they emerged.
During Tendulkar's early years, television penetration in India was limited and social media did not exist. News about his prodigious talent largely spread through newspapers, television reports and word of mouth. The commercial ecosystem of cricket was also nowhere near as vast as it is today.
In contrast, today's era offers instant visibility through digital platforms, greater commercial opportunities and a much wider global reach, naturally amplifying the spotlight around young talents like Sooryavanshi. However, while the teenager has generated immense excitement, he is only at the beginning of his journey, whereas Tendulkar built his legacy across more than two decades of international cricket.