India Vs England Hourly Weather Forecast, 2nd ODI: Will It Rain Today In Cardiff?

There was high anticipation for the comeback of two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, before the match among the fans. Unfortunately, both the batters failed on their first outing and India were off to a shaky start but skipper Shubman Gill batting magnificently to stabilize India's chase and smacked some majestic shots during the course of his 80-run knock before he retired out due to constant cramps.