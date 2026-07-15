India Vs England Hourly Weather Forecast, 2nd ODI: Will It Rain Today In Cardiff?

India will lock horns with England in the 2nd ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16
There is no expectation of rain during the match in Cardiff on Thursday
India are currently leading the three-match series by 1-0
India will aim to seal the series as they take on England in the second One Day International at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.
India wobbled a bit with the bat but eventually cruised past the 259-run target set by England with 6 wickets in hand in the first ODI. The Men In blue are now 1-0 ahead in the series and just need to win the next match to attain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Bumrah Sparks India's Bowling Revival
The induction of Jasprit Bumrah breathed new life into the Indian bowling setup, wreaking havoc on the English batting line-up and reducing them from 61/0 to 107/6. However, a 121-run stand between England's talismanic batter Joe Root (76 not out) and Liam Dawson (68) steadied the ship for the hosts and took them to a respectable total of 258.
Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took 2 wickets apiece and opened the flow of wickets for India, while Bumrah could manage only 1 wicket; he looked the most lethal of the Indian bowlers, getting past the English batters the most number of times.
Once the partnership got over, Axar Patel wrapped up England's lower-order with a quick four-wicket haul.
RO-KO Fails But Middle-Order Shines
There was high anticipation for the comeback of two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, before the match among the fans. Unfortunately, both the batters failed on their first outing and India were off to a shaky start but skipper Shubman Gill batting magnificently to stabilize India's chase and smacked some majestic shots during the course of his 80-run knock before he retired out due to constant cramps.
Axar Patel (57*) and Washington Sundar (52*) also proved the team management's decision of sitting Kuldeep Yadav out in place of an additional all-rounder right as they stitched an unbeaten 102-run stand between themselves to safely take India home and get a lead in the series.
India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed