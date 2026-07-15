England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Morgan Rogers To Start For Three Lions In Atlanta - Report

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Rogers' previous start occurred during the 2-0 victory over Panama, where he played in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson. However, tonight he is expected to play on the right side of the English frontline.

Panama Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford. Steve Luciano/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Morgan Rogers is set to start for ENG in their semi-final match against ARG tonight

  • This will be Rogers' second start for the Three Lions at this WC

  • Tuchel has made some eye-popping changes at this WC

On Wednesday, England and Argentina will reignite one of the most intense rivalries in international football during the World Cup semi-finals.

The match will take place in Atlanta, and the victorious team will advance to face Spain in the final, scheduled for Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash at the Atlanta Stadium, reports have emerged that England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to start Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. BBC and The Athletic reported that Rogers will get the nod ahead of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

This will be Rogers' second appearance as a starter in the World Cup, joining the team for this evening's semi-final match against Argentina. His previous start occurred during the 2-0 victory over Panama, where he played in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson. However, tonight he is expected to play on the right side of the English frontline.

England Starting XI

ENG: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Route To The Semi-Final

Neither team has had a smooth ride to the semis.

Argentina survived scares against Cape Verde and Egypt earlier in the knockout rounds and needed extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Related Content
England's Harry Kane, center left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi greet each other before their World Cup semifinal soccer - AP
The shirt worn by Argentina's Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England in which he scored the 'Hand Of God' and the 'Goal Of The Century'. - AP
Argentinian great Lionel Messi (c) will be key for his team in the semi-final. - AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta. - | Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman

England had to rally for wins against Congo and Norway after going a goal down. It also endured a physically exhausting game played at altitude, and being down to 10 men, to beat co-host Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16.

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