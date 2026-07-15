England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Morgan Rogers To Start For Three Lions In Atlanta - Report

Morgan Rogers is set to start for ENG in their semi-final match against ARG tonight
This will be Rogers' second start for the Three Lions at this WC
Tuchel has made some eye-popping changes at this WC
On Wednesday, England and Argentina will reignite one of the most intense rivalries in international football during the World Cup semi-finals.
The match will take place in Atlanta, and the victorious team will advance to face Spain in the final, scheduled for Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash at the Atlanta Stadium, reports have emerged that England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to start Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. BBC and The Athletic reported that Rogers will get the nod ahead of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.
This will be Rogers' second appearance as a starter in the World Cup, joining the team for this evening's semi-final match against Argentina. His previous start occurred during the 2-0 victory over Panama, where he played in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson. However, tonight he is expected to play on the right side of the English frontline.
England Starting XI
ENG: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
Route To The Semi-Final
Neither team has had a smooth ride to the semis.
Argentina survived scares against Cape Verde and Egypt earlier in the knockout rounds and needed extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
England had to rally for wins against Congo and Norway after going a goal down. It also endured a physically exhausting game played at altitude, and being down to 10 men, to beat co-host Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16.