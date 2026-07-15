The Match: How This Film Revives England Vs Argentina Rivalry Just Before The Semi-Final Clash In FIFA World Cup 2026

The Match (El Partido) revisits the iconic 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England, exploring how the contest became one of football's most significant rivalries beyond the sport itself.
The documentary features players from both sides, including Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton, Jorge Valdano and Oscar Ruggeri, offering first-hand perspectives on Diego Maradona's unforgettable performance.
Released ahead of another Argentina vs England World Cup clash, the film reminds fans why the 1986 encounter featuring the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century" continues to define one of football's fiercest rivalries.
Few football rivalries carry the weight of history and England Vs Argentina is one of them. The newly released Argentine documentary The Match (El Partido) has once again placed the spotlight on the game that forever changed the relationship between both the nations in football.
Rather than merely retelling a famous football match, the film explores how one afternoon in Mexico City became a defining moment in sporting history, political memory and national identity.
More Than Just A Match
Directed by Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco, The Match is based on journalist Andrés Burgo's bestselling book of the same name. The documentary reconstructs the legendary 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, using archive footage, interviews and first-hand accounts to explain why the encounter continues to resonate four decades later.
The film argues that the match was never simply about reaching the semi-finals. It became the stage on which football, politics, emotion and history collided in front of a global audience.
1986: The Match That Defined Rivalry
The documentary revisits the backdrop to the contest, played just four years after the Falklands War (Guerra de las Malvinas) between Argentina and the United Kingdom. While FIFA viewed the game as another World Cup fixture, supporters on both sides carried far deeper emotions into Estadio Azteca.
On the pitch, Diego Maradona produced arguably the greatest individual performance in World Cup history. Within minutes he scored two goals that would become immortal for entirely different reasons.
The first, forever remembered as the "Hand of God," sparked controversy across the football world. Moments later came a stunning solo effort, weaving past England defenders before beating Peter Shilton, a strike later voted the "Goal of the Century."
Argentina won 2-1, marched on to lift the World Cup and ensured that the encounter would live on far beyond football.
The Voices That Bring History Back To Life
Unlike many sports documentaries, The Match brings together players from both sides of the rivalry.
Former England stars Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and John Barnes feature alongside Argentine World Cup winners Jorge Valdano, Jorge Burruchaga, Oscar Ruggeri, Ricardo Giusti and Julio Olarticoechea, offering contrasting perspectives on one of football's most debated matches.
The result is a documentary that examines not just what happened, but why the game continues to provoke emotion decades later.
What A Perfect Timing It Was
The documentary premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival before its theatrical release in Argentina to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic encounter. Its arrival now feels especially timely, with Argentina and England preparing to meet once again on football's biggest stage.
This time, there will be no Maradona, no Shilton and no Hand of God. Instead, a new generation led by Lionel Messi and England's modern stars has the opportunity to write the next chapter of one of football's greatest rivalries.
Whether history repeats itself or a new story is written, The Match serves as a reminder that when Argentina and England meet at the World Cup, the stakes have rarely been just about football.