The Match: How This Film Revives England Vs Argentina Rivalry Just Before The Semi-Final Clash In FIFA World Cup 2026

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 11:14 pm

As England and Argentina prepare to meet each other in yet another FIFA World Cup semi-final, the recently released documentary The Match (El Partido) revisits the 1986 showdown which fueled this rivalry into something else over the years

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 11:14 pm

The Match (2026) revives the fiercest rivalry between England and Argentina in the World Cup over the years focusing mainly on 'Hand Of God' controversy in the 1986 edition. Photo: AP