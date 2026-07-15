Why Do England And Argentina Hate Each Other So Much? The 5 Matches That Defined The Fiercest Rivalry

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 15 July 2026 2:22 pm

England Vs Argentina: Is it the most bitter rivalry in football history? From Antonio Rattin refusing to leave the Wembley pitch, to Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God", David Beckham's ultimate redemption arc and more -- this fixture is never just a game. With two teams set to clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, we look back at the five explosive moments

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 15 July 2026 2:22 pm

A Diego Maradona flag is held in the air as Argentina fans gather by the Hudson River ahead of their World Cup semifinal soccer match against England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)