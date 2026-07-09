Anatomy Of 3,000 World Cup Goals: Milestone strikes, Golden Boot Legends, Assists Kings, Sentinels Under The Post & More

In more recent tournaments, the role of the goalkeeper has evolved into an offensive-defensive hybrid, with modern legends delivering displays of exceptional composure under duress. Tim Howard’s record-breaking 16-save performance against Belgium in 2014 remains a testament to individual resistance against overwhelming pressure, while Emiliano Martínez’s heroics in 2022, particularly his last-gasp save against France in the final’s dying seconds, perfectly illustrated the clutch factor required at the highest level.