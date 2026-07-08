In Photos: Wayanad's Latest Landslide Brings Back Memories of the 2024 Disaster
A fresh landslide in Wayanad has once again brought back memories of the catastrophic 2024 disaster that claimed hundreds of lives and devastated entire villages. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the latest tragedy, the rescue efforts underway, and the striking parallels with the destruction witnessed two years ago, highlighting the region's continuing vulnerability to extreme weather and landslides.
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