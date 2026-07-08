In Photos: Wayanad's Latest Landslide Brings Back Memories of the 2024 Disaster

A fresh landslide in Wayanad has once again brought back memories of the catastrophic 2024 disaster that claimed hundreds of lives and devastated entire villages. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the latest tragedy, the rescue efforts underway, and the striking parallels with the destruction witnessed two years ago, highlighting the region's continuing vulnerability to extreme weather and landslides.

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Wayanad landslide and rescue operation
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Wayanad disaster images
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Wayanad landslide photos
A grab from CCTV footage shows landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Wayanad mudslide disaster gallery
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kerala monsoon landslide
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kalladi landslide pictures
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Wayanad tunnel road accident site
Rescue personnel near an excavator deployed at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. At least three workers were killed and several others went missing in the incident. | Photo: PTI
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Wayanad tunnel project landslide
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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landslide at Kalladi, Kerala
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Aerial view of Wayanad landslide
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide site, North Zone DIG K Karthick said the bodies of three persons had been recovered till evening, while nine others had been injured in the incident. | Photo: PTI
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