Outlook Explains | Why India's Ethanol Revolution Is Sparking Fresh Food and Water Concerns

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis has argued that using food-based feedstocks for ethanol production may not be the best use of land in a country where hunger remains a pressing issue. The concern is not hypothetical. India ranked 105th out of 127 countries on the 2024 Global Hunger Index, and drought years, like 2023-24, demonstrate how quickly the surplus calculus can change. When sugarcane ran short, the government pivoted to rice. The question experts are raising is what happens to the food buffer when two bad monsoons arrive in sequence.