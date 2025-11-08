Karnataka CM Announces ₹3,300 Per Tonne Procurement Price For Sugarcane Amid Intensifying Farmers’ Protests

Under the new arrangement, factories have been directed to pay ₹3,200 per tonne upfront, followed by an additional ₹50 per tonne later. The government will contribute another ₹50 per tonne, which is expected to cost the exchequer around ₹300 crore. Officials said that since sugar recovery rates differ from district to district, the price may vary accordingly, but the additional ₹100 per tonne will remain constant. Details will be outlined in an upcoming Government Order.