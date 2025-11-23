Siddaramaiah Meets Kharge, Rejects Talk Of Leadership Change in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and dismissed speculation of a leadership change.
A group of MLAs had travelled to Delhi, reportedly pushing for DK Shivakumar to be considered for the chief minister’s post.
CM says he will present the next budget and serve the full term unless the high command decides otherwise.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his Bengaluru residence, amid political speculation over a possible leadership change in the state. The meeting, held a day after several party legislators travelled to Delhi, focused on organisational matters and preparations for upcoming local body elections.
Responding to questions about rumours of him being replaced, Siddaramaiah firmly dismissed the chatter, saying it was “only speculation”. He added that MLAs visiting Delhi should not be over-interpreted and reiterated that all leaders ultimately follow the party high command’s decisions.
Reports have suggested a push from a section of MLAs backing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the top post, linked to an alleged rotational arrangement within the party. Siddaramaiah, however, said he intends to present the next state budget and will continue in office for a full term unless directed otherwise by the leadership. Party insiders indicated that while a cabinet reshuffle is likely, any major change will only be taken up by the high command at a later stage.
Siddaramaiah also cautioned his ministers against making public comments on internal party matters. He warned that the high command was closely monitoring such statements, urging unity and discipline within the cabinet.
Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy CM Shivakumar, echoed Siddaramaiah’s stance, saying there was “no risk” of replacing him. Suresh added that future elections would be fought under Siddaramaiah’s leadership.
Speaking in Chamarajanagar, the CM further clarified that he would present the next state budget and reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s five-year mandate.
His remarks come as Congress circles debate a so-called “November revolution,” a perceived power shuffle now firmly rejected by Siddaramaiah and his allies.