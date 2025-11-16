In Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi Urges High Command To End Leadership Confusion

Urged high command to clarify state leadership confusion being monitored centrally.
This comes after Yathindra Siddaramaiah's October remarks naming Jarkiholi as AHINDA ideological successor.
In January 2025, Jarkiholi urged the appointment of a full-time KPCC president after D.K. Shivakumar's term ended six months prior, appealing for consultations with senior leaders to avoid further discordes.
Karnataka Public Works Minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi stated that the party high command should clarify the confusion surrounding leadership in the state unit, emphasizing the need for transparency to resolve internal uncertainties. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday, Jarkiholi noted that the central leadership is closely monitoring developments within the Karnataka Congress, including debates over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's continuation and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidency. "They are observing the confusion about leadership in the State. I think it would be good if the top brass clarified this confusion," he said.
The remarks come amid heightened speculation following recent statements by Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who on October 22 suggested Jarkiholi as a potential ideological successor to lead the AHINDA (Backward Classes, Minorities, Dalits) movement after the CM's retirement from active politics ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. Yathindra clarified that the reference was to ideological continuity rather than political succession, but it reignited discussions on power-sharing formulas within the party. Jarkiholi himself addressed the matter, stating, "The party will decide leadership," and reaffirmed his commitment to the AHINDA tag without aspiring for the top post.
This is not the first instance of Jarkiholi advocating for high command intervention. In January 2025, he urged the appointment of a full-time KPCC president after D.K. Shivakumar's term ended six months prior, appealing for consultations with senior leaders to avoid further discord. In October 2025, alongside Home Minister G. Parameshwara, he pressed for clarity on Siddaramaiah's CM status, warning that unresolved speculation hampers administration and party unity. The high command has previously intervened, directing ministers in October 2024 to cease statements fueling change-of-guard rumors, with Cabinet members expressing solidarity for the CM during meetings.