In Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi Urges High Command To End Leadership Confusion

Karnataka Public Works Minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi stated that the party high command should clarify the confusion surrounding leadership in the state unit, emphasizing the need for transparency to resolve internal uncertainties. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday, Jarkiholi noted that the central leadership is closely monitoring developments within the Karnataka Congress, including debates over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's continuation and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidency. "They are observing the confusion about leadership in the State. I think it would be good if the top brass clarified this confusion," he said.