Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Project Unity Amid Leadership Row

After weeks of speculation, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar said they have “no differences” following a high-command-mandated breakfast meeting.
BJP threatened a no-confidence motion even as Congress leaders vowed unity and preparedness for the winter session.
Shivakumar reiterated rotational-CM claims, but both leaders said they will jointly fight the 2028 assembly polls under central leadership.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar put up a united front on Saturday, claiming there were no disagreements between them and that they will remain together going forward in an effort to put an end to the intense leadership dispute between them.
Following a breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah's home in Kaveri, the two leaders spoke at a joint press conference and stated they would follow the party high command's decision.
The opposition BJP threatened to move a no confidence vote if the power struggle between the chief minister and his deputy persisted. The chief minister called the breakfast meeting at the request of the Congress high command to break the impasse over the problem plaguing the 2.5-year-old Congress government.
Addressing the press conference, Siddaramaiah said, "I had a breakfast meeting with Shivakumar because some unwanted confusion was created. It was created by the media." "We don't have differences. Even today, there are no differences, there won't be any in future as well. I will ensure that from now on it does not exist," he said.
The Chief Minister said they are united and together they will fight the 2028 assembly election.
Siddaramaiah also stressed that none of the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs are against the government.
"We will face the assembly. We have worked out a strategy on how to face the BJP and the JD(S). They are saying that no no-confidence motion will be moved. If they bring an adjournment motion, then we will tackle it," he said.
According to Shivakumar, the Congress party was elected because of popular backing. The Congress must therefore meet its expectations.
Shivakumar dismissed disagreements with the chief minister, stating that "we don't have factionalism." "We will go together, take everyone along and abide by the party high command." The Congress state president, Shivakumar, stated that he talked about how to deal with opposition parties in the 2028 assembly elections, as well as how to handle a motion of no confidence if the BJP brings it up in the next winter session of the Karnataka legislature in Belagavi.
Additionally, he made it clear that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would lead the party in the 2028 assembly elections.
"The party is in a very difficult stage in the country. We still have the confidence that Karnataka will play a major role (in its revival). And we will repeat in 2028 (the 2023 poll victory),” he added.
Earlier, in a social media post after the breakfast meet, Shivakumar said the two leaders had a productive discussion.
"Met Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead," he said.
All eyes were on the outcome of the meeting.
Shivakumar has stated that he was promised an elevation after two and a half years on a rotating basis, while Siddaramaiah has been claiming that he has a mandate to serve as chief minister for a complete five-year term.
After the Congress government's 2.5-year term ended on November 20, the subject of a leadership change, which had been ongoing for the previous two months, became more intense.
On Friday, the Congress high command stepped in and requested that the two leaders have a conversation to settle the dispute.
Accordingly, Siddaramaiah had invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.