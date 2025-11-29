Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Project Unity Amid Leadership Row

Shivakumar dismissed disagreements with the chief minister, stating that "we don't have factionalism." "We will go together, take everyone along and abide by the party high command." The Congress state president, Shivakumar, stated that he talked about how to deal with opposition parties in the 2028 assembly elections, as well as how to handle a motion of no confidence if the BJP brings it up in the next winter session of the Karnataka legislature in Belagavi.



Additionally, he made it clear that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would lead the party in the 2028 assembly elections.