Shivakumar Downplays Significance Of Meeting With Congress Chief Amid Leadership Speculations

The meeting on Sunday was primarily held to discuss party-related matters, Shivakumar claimed.

DK Shivakumar Photo: File photo
  • Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday sought to downplay the importance of his recent meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss state-specific issues.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday sought to downplay the importance of his recent meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which took place amid swirling speculation over a potential leadership change in the state.

The meeting on Sunday was primarily held to discuss party-related matters, Shivakumar claimed.

When pressed for details, he remained non-committal, stating, “We are all there if the party is there.” The meeting comes as the Congress government in Karnataka approaches the midway point of its five-year term this November, a milestone some in political circles have dubbed the “November revolution.” Speculation has also persisted about a possible elevation of Shivakumar to the Chief Minister’s post, in line with a rumored 2023 understanding with incumbent CM Siddaramaiah.

Party insiders suggest that if the Congress high command approves a cabinet reshuffle, it would likely indicate that Siddaramaiah will serve his full term, effectively reducing Shivakumar’s chances of becoming chief minister.

Commenting on his meeting with Kharge, Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi, “It is natural for the party state president to meet the national president, nothing special. There were some party matters like inauguration of party offices, also some trust-related matters. Other than that, nothing.”

Asked about the timing of the meeting amid cabinet reshuffle and leadership change rumors, he reiterated, “Nothing… if the party is there, we are all there.” Political discussions in the state, particularly within the ruling Congress, have long speculated about a change in the chief ministership, pointing to a “power-sharing” agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss state-specific issues.

On the subject of the Prime Minister meeting, Shivakumar said, “CM told me too [to join], but I have some family commitment, I will see if I can go.” When asked whether Karnataka’s irrigation and water projects would be a focus, the Deputy CM, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, stated, “We [water resources department] have prepared on the matter and given it to the CM.”

Shivakumar also mentioned plans to meet Senior Advocate Shyam Divan to express gratitude for a favorable Supreme Court ruling in the Mekedatu case. “We will also discuss with him the way forward and seek his advice,” he said. Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river by Karnataka, calling the plea “premature.”

With PTI inputs

