Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Florida As Talks Intensify On Ending Ukraine War

Ukrainian president says discussions will focus on a US-backed peace plan as Russian attacks continue across Ukraine

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zelensky Trump meeting Zelensky to meet Trump Sunday Ukraine peace talks Trump
President Trump greets the President of Ukraine President Donald Trump greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington DC, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zelenskyy plans to meet Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a US-brokered peace plan.

  • Russia continues air strikes across Ukraine as diplomatic talks intensify.

  • Moscow says the US proposal differs sharply from talks it is holding with Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, as diplomatic efforts intensify to end Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, according to BBC.

Zelenskyy said the talks would focus on a US-brokered peace proposal and separate discussions on American security guarantees for Ukraine. However, a senior Russian official said the US plan differed sharply from the framework Moscow has been discussing with Washington, BBC reported.

The Kremlin has not responded to Zelenskyy’s suggestion that Ukraine could withdraw troops from parts of the eastern Donbas region if Russia also pulls back. Moscow currently controls about 75% of Donetsk and nearly all of neighbouring Luhansk, which together make up the Donbas.

As diplomatic contacts continued, Russian attacks persisted. At least five people were injured in Kyiv overnight during a fresh wave of air strikes, the city’s mayor said, with another person wounded in the surrounding region, according to BBC. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the attack, while residents reported explosions across the capital.

Related Content
Related Content

Ukraine’s air force warned on Saturday that a nationwide drone and missile threat remained in place as the Russian assault continued into the morning. Separately, the mayor of Kharkiv said two people were killed and several others wounded in a Russian air strike on the north-eastern city shortly after news of Zelenskyy’s planned Florida visit emerged, BBC reported.

Ukraine has been seeking firm US security guarantees as part of any settlement. Zelenskyy has floated the idea of a demilitarised “free economic zone” in areas of Donbas that Russian forces have been unable to seize. On Friday, he told reporters that a 20-point peace plan was 90% complete, saying: “Our task is to make sure everything is 100% ready.”

Writing on social media, Zelenskyy said: “We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the new year.”

Trump, however, struck a more guarded tone in an interview with Politico published on Friday, saying Zelenskyy “doesn’t have anything until I approve it.” He added: “I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin.” Trump also said he expected to speak with the Russian president “soon” and confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would visit him in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Putin’s senior aides have held further telephone discussions with US officials following Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev’s return from a meeting in Florida last weekend. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov welcomed recent developments but accused Ukraine of trying to “torpedo” negotiations on the US plan.

“I think December 25, 2025, will remain in all our memories as a milestone when we truly came close to a solution,” Ryabkov told Russian state television on Friday. “But whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on our work and the political will of the other side.”

Zelenskyy has met Trump several times this year. An initial White House meeting in February ended in a heated exchange, but their most recent talks in October were described as more amicable, according to BBC.

Confirmation of the upcoming meeting followed a phone call on Christmas Day between Zelenskyy and Trump’s chief negotiators, special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Zelenskyy said the hour-long discussion produced “new ideas” for ending the war and described it as a “really good conversation.”

The White House has proposed the creation of what would effectively be a demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine, under which both sides would agree not to deploy troops. The proposal would sidestep the unresolved question of legal ownership of the contested territories, BBC reported.

(With inputs from BBC)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War