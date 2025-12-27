Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Florida As Talks Intensify On Ending Ukraine War

President Trump greets the President of Ukraine President Donald Trump greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington DC, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

President Trump greets the President of Ukraine President Donald Trump greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington DC, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS