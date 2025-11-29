Karnataka Leadership Row: DKS–Siddaramaiah Bonhomie Gives Congress A Breather

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak