Karnataka Leadership Row: DKS–Siddaramaiah Bonhomie Gives Congress A Breather

A show of unity between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar —complete with a breakfast meeting and warm public statements—has temporarily defused the escalating leadership tensions in the Karnataka Congress.

N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
  • Siddaramaiah hosts breakfast meeting for D.K. Shivakumar, easing the days of simmering tension.

  • No difference of opinion’: Both leaders reaffirm allegiance to the Congress high command.

  • Upcoming Assembly session forced a sudden truce, says party insider.

When it seemed that the two leaders had reached a point of no return, the script shifted dramatically. A sudden volte-face, a well-publicised breakfast meeting, and an exaggerated public display of camaraderie signalled that the Karnataka Congress leadership crisis—one that had put the national high command under intense strain—had been halted, at least temporarily.

For now, the confrontation between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been diffused without any tangible or structural measures. No formal power-sharing formula was announced, no organisational reshuffle was undertaken, and no assurances were publicly communicated. Instead, what emerged was a political ceasefire crafted through optics—a strategic show of unity aimed at preventing the turmoil from spilling over and destabilising the government.

After the breakfast meeting—widely seen as having been facilitated at the behest of the Congress high command—Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to project absolute unity. He asserted that there was “no difference of opinion” between him and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and mocked the BJP and JD(S) for proposing a no-confidence motion against his government. “They very well know they don’t have the numbers. We will face it together,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also played down the significance of several MLAs having met the high command in recent days. “Some of them want to be ministers and have approached the national leadership to present their case. They are not against the leadership; a few have spoken to me and clarified their position,” he insisted.

Shivakumar, later posting on X, echoed the theme of unity and deference to the central leadership. “We both listen to what the high command says. We have worked together in the past, and we will continue to work together in the future,” he wrote. “We do not have any group. We did not allow factionalism in the past; we will not allow it now. There is no need for it. We have formulated many strategies to bring our government back to power in 2028.”

However, despite the show of camaraderie, even Congress insiders admit that the simmering leadership dispute is far from settled. One MLA, requesting anonymity, said the immediate trigger for this temporary truce was the upcoming Assembly session, during which the BJP has already announced plans to move a no-confidence motion. “Both of them might have felt that dragging this issue into the Assembly would weaken their case before the high command. The breakfast meeting was imposed on them,” he said.

However, the underlying tensions remain unresolved. Factional fault lines, competing caste bases, and divergent political ambitions continue to simmer beneath the surface. The breakfast meeting may have bought the party some time, but it has not addressed the core issues that triggered the confrontation.

D.K. Shivakumar, who until recently maintained a calm, restrained posture while dismissing talk of a leadership change, visibly altered his approach last week. In a sudden and strategic shift, he began asserting his influence more openly. Over the past several days, he mobilised caste-based organisations—particularly dominant groups sympathetic to him—and showcased their solidarity in a calibrated display of strength.

These public endorsements have added a fresh layer of pressure on the high command, signalling that Shivakumar enjoys significant backing among influential community networks—support he could leverage if internal negotiations do not go his way.

Siddaramaiah’s camp, meanwhile, continues to rely on the Chief Minister’s broad OBC base and his standing as a mass leader. They argue that any leadership change at this stage would destabilise the government and undermine the Congress’s governance agenda.

The Vokkaliga leadership has also injected sharp rhetoric into the debate. Nirmalanandanatha Swamy, the pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, said the community had voted for the Congress with the expectation that one of their own would be made Chief Minister. “If the Congress leadership is not ready to change the leadership even after two and a half years, that won’t be good for them,” he warned. The Vokkaligara Sangha went further two days ago, declaring: “If D.K. Shivakumar is cheated, then we will cheat the Congress.”

Complicating matters for the high command, backwards community organisations have warned against any mid-term change of leadership. Federation of Karnataka Depressed Communities convener K.M. Ramachandrappa noted that 60 to 70 per cent of the electorate belongs to the AHINDA categories, and that the Congress owes its victory to their support. Replacing Siddaramaiah midway, he said, would be a betrayal of this coalition. AHINDA—an acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits—forms the core of Siddaramaiah’s political base. The Chief Minister himself hails from the Kuruba community, a prominent OBC group.

In 2023, after the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly election, the leadership question was settled decisively when a majority of legislators backed Siddaramaiah. According to party insiders, he continues to enjoy this numerical advantage. But last week’s meeting between Shivakumar and a few ministers known to be close to Siddaramaiah triggered speculation about shifting loyalties. Shivakumar continues to hold the PCC presidency even after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, and there have been demands from certain quarters to appoint a Dalit leader to the post.

For now, the high command can breathe a sigh of relief. How it manages to balance—and placate—these two power centres in the months ahead will determine whether the truce holds or the crisis resurfaces with greater intensity.

Published At:
