ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

Australia went miles ahead of every other team in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table following their 5-wicket win over England in the 5th and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Check the updated points table of the on-going WTC cycle

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table
Australia's Cameron Green, left, celebrates after bowling England's Gus Atkinson, right, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Australia extend their lead at the top of the ICC WTC points table

  • The Aussies are unbeaten in the on-going 2025-27 cycle

  • Steve Smith and co won the 5th Test match by 5 wickets

  • England remain 7th with a poor percentile

Australia further solidified their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table with a convincing 5-wicket victory over England in the 5th and series concluding Ashes 2025-26 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, January 8.

What Happened In The 5th Test?

Having already won the series last month in Adelaide, where Australia had claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead, England responded with a win in the 4th Test at Melbourne.

The Three Lions had momentum by their side heading into the 5th Test but the Aussies, led by Steve Smith, showcased their brilliance yet again.

Centuries from Smith and Travis Head and exceptional bowling performances from Michael Neser, Beau Webster and Mitchell Starc paved the way for Australia to clinch the series 4-1 in dominant fashion.

Australia Miles Ahead In The ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Although Australia will be a little unhappy to not have completed a 5-0 whitewash, they will be more than satisfied with their position at the top of the WTC points table.

The 2023 Test champions, who have suffered only one defeat in this WTC cycle, went from 85.71% to 87.50% after the 5-wicket win in Sydney.

They now have 84 points to their name and maintain a 56-point lead over second placed New Zealand, who have a percentile of 77.78 along with 28 points.

England Strangling At Seventh

The latest 5-wicket setback in Sydney saw England remain 7th in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after playing the most number (10) of matches in the on-going cycle.

They have won only three times, lost six and drew one Test match against India last summer. As a result, the Three Lions have a percentile of 31.67% with 38 points.

Above them are India (6th), Pakistan (5th), Sri Lanka (4th) and South Africa (3rd). Bangladesh (8th) and West Indies (9th) are at the bottom of the table.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table

PosTeamPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPct
1Australia871008487.5
2New Zealand320102877.78
3South Africa431003675
4Sri Lanka210101666.67
5Pakistan211001250
6India944105248.15
7England1036123836.17
8Bangladesh20110416.67
9West Indies8071044.17

The ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final will be played in June 2027 at Lord’s, London.

Published At:
