ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Tournament moved from group stage and Super Six into the semi-final knockout phase
Australia, England, Afghanistan and India secured the final four spots
Semi-final winners will advance to the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final
The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 began on January 15, 2026, with 16 teams competing in Zimbabwe and Namibia across the group stage and Super Six rounds. After intense Super Six action, four teams have now secured places in the semi-finals: Australia U19, England U19, Afghanistan U19, and India U19.
Australia and England qualified out of Super Six Group 1 with solid performances, while Afghanistan’s strong wins, including a big Super Six victory, ensured their spot alongside India, who finished unbeaten at the top of Group 2.
The first semi-final on February 3 sees Australia face England in Bulawayo, followed by Afghanistan against India in Harare on February 4. The winners will book their place in the final on February 6, continuing the run to lift the coveted U-19 trophy.
India's Semi-Finals Schedule In World Cup
India’s path to the semi-finals was highlighted by a commanding 58-run win over Pakistan U19 in their final Super Six match at Queens Sports Club, where they posted 252 and bowled out Pakistan for 194, the victory ensuring qualification alongside Afghanistan and earning them a clash with the latter in the last four.
ICC U-19 Super Semi-Finals: Streaming Details
The Semi-Finals matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be played in Bulawayo and Harare on February 3 and February 4, 2026, respectively.
When And Where will the ICC U-19 Semi-Finals World Cup matches Be Telecast
The Semi-Finals matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.