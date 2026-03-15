Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Tamil Pride Narrative, AIADMK’s Existential Test, And The Vijay Variable 

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election Chennai, Mar 11 (ANI): DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: Imgao/ ANI News

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election Chennai, Mar 11 (ANI): DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: Imgao/ ANI News