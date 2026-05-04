After MGR, Vijay Scripts History In Tamil Nadu: What Lies Ahead For DMK Front?

Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: PTI

Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: PTI