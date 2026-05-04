Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Constituency-Wise Winners List

TVK workers hold photographs of their leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay Chandrasekhar, as they celebrate early leads and results in the recently held state election, in Chennai, southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI

TVK workers hold photographs of their leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay Chandrasekhar, as they celebrate early leads and results in the recently held state election, in Chennai, southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI