Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Constituency-Wise Winners List

Summary of this article
The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results are currently being declared, unveiling a detailed breakdown of constituency-level victors and the evolving seat share across the state's political parties.
For decades, the story of Tamil Nadu was a rhythmic pendulum swinging between two towers—the DMK and the AIADMK.
Leading in a staggering 105 seats, the TVK has tapped into a vein of youth aspiration and fatigue with the "old guard."
The air in Chennai today is thick, not just with the sweltering May heat, but with the palpable electricity of a political earthquake. For decades, the story of Tamil Nadu was a rhythmic pendulum swinging between two towers—the DMK and the AIADMK. But as the 2026 Assembly election results trickle in, that pendulum hasn't just slowed; it has been struck by a third, cinematic force. The early leads suggest we are no longer watching a duopoly, but a high-stakes thriller where the script is being rewritten in real-time.
At the heart of this disruption is Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a state where the line between the silver screen and the secretariat has always been porous, Vijay’s debut hasn't just been a cameo; it’s a blockbuster opening. Leading in a staggering 105 seats, the TVK has tapped into a vein of youth aspiration and fatigue with the "old guard." Walking through the streets of Perambur, where Vijay made his stand, you don't just see party flags; you see a generation of first-time voters who feel they finally have a protagonist of their own.
Meanwhile, the titans are feeling the tremors. The ruling DMK-led alliance, despite its formidable organizational machinery and the leadership of MK Stalin, finds itself in a dogfight, currently holding leads in 70 seats. The AIADMK-BJP combine, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, follows closely with 59. The "historic" 85% voter turnout was the first omen that the electorate wasn't just showing up to perform a civic duty—they were showing up to deliver a message.
In local tea shops from Katpadi to Kanniyakumari, the conversation isn't about mere statistics or seat tallies. It’s about the human cost of incumbency and the allure of a new promise. Whether it's the veteran struggle of a DMK stalwart in a rural pocket or the meteoric rise of a TVK newcomer in an urban hub, the data reveals a soul-searching Tamil Nadu. As the final rounds of counting continue, one thing is certain: the Dravidian political landscape has been permanently altered, and the "Lion" that the viral clips spoke of has finally entered the arena.