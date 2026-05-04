Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Constituency-Wise Winners List

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results are currently being declared, unveiling a detailed breakdown of constituency-level victors and the evolving seat share across the state's political parties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026
TVK workers hold photographs of their leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay Chandrasekhar, as they celebrate early leads and results in the recently held state election, in Chennai, southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results are currently being declared, unveiling a detailed breakdown of constituency-level victors and the evolving seat share across the state's political parties.

  • For decades, the story of Tamil Nadu was a rhythmic pendulum swinging between two towers—the DMK and the AIADMK.

  • Leading in a staggering 105 seats, the TVK has tapped into a vein of youth aspiration and fatigue with the "old guard."

The air in Chennai today is thick, not just with the sweltering May heat, but with the palpable electricity of a political earthquake. For decades, the story of Tamil Nadu was a rhythmic pendulum swinging between two towers—the DMK and the AIADMK. But as the 2026 Assembly election results trickle in, that pendulum hasn't just slowed; it has been struck by a third, cinematic force. The early leads suggest we are no longer watching a duopoly, but a high-stakes thriller where the script is being rewritten in real-time.

At the heart of this disruption is Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a state where the line between the silver screen and the secretariat has always been porous, Vijay’s debut hasn't just been a cameo; it’s a blockbuster opening. Leading in a staggering 105 seats, the TVK has tapped into a vein of youth aspiration and fatigue with the "old guard." Walking through the streets of Perambur, where Vijay made his stand, you don't just see party flags; you see a generation of first-time voters who feel they finally have a protagonist of their own.

What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict: Welfare Schemes, State Rights Or Corruption Charges? - null
What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict?

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Related Content
Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Photo: PTI
After MGR, Vijay Scripts History In Tamil Nadu: What Lies Ahead For DMK Front?
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
DMK Slips to Third in Early Trends as Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu
All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari.  - null
TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay waves as he arrives for the public meeting in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu - |Representative Image
AIADMK Faces Setback As Vijay’s TVK Rises In Early Leads
Related Content

Meanwhile, the titans are feeling the tremors. The ruling DMK-led alliance, despite its formidable organizational machinery and the leadership of MK Stalin, finds itself in a dogfight, currently holding leads in 70 seats. The AIADMK-BJP combine, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, follows closely with 59. The "historic" 85% voter turnout was the first omen that the electorate wasn't just showing up to perform a civic duty—they were showing up to deliver a message.

In local tea shops from Katpadi to Kanniyakumari, the conversation isn't about mere statistics or seat tallies. It’s about the human cost of incumbency and the allure of a new promise. Whether it's the veteran struggle of a DMK stalwart in a rural pocket or the meteoric rise of a TVK newcomer in an urban hub, the data reveals a soul-searching Tamil Nadu. As the final rounds of counting continue, one thing is certain: the Dravidian political landscape has been permanently altered, and the "Lion" that the viral clips spoke of has finally entered the arena.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47

  2. Phil Salt Injury Update: RCB Opener Flies To England Before IPL 2026 Playoffs

  3. IShowSpeed’s “Call Me” Plea To Virat Kohli After Stumps Hit Takes Over Social Media - Video

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 46

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Purple Cap Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  4. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; TVK Leading Over 100 Seats, UDF Swings Big In Kerala

  2. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  3. Day In Pics: May 03, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  5. Supriya Sule: Baramati’s Political Face

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Derided We Fell On Iran

  2. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  3. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Israeli Strikes Kill seven In Lebanon As Catholic Convent Is Demolished

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; TVK Leading Over 100 Seats, UDF Swings Big In Kerala

  2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Storms Past $233M, Beats Rivals Fast

  3. TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

  4. Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

  5. India’s Medical Tourism Market May Nearly Double By 2030, Says Government

  6. Cancer Caregivers Battle Silent Crisis Of Stress, Burnout And Financial Strain, Study Finds

  7. Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 60 crore

  8. Shah Rukh Khan On Sunil Narine’s 200 IPL Wickets: ‘Magician, Family To Us’