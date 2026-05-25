Arthur Gea Vs Karen Khachanov, French Open 2026: Russian Cruises Past Illness-Hit Home Wildcard On Debut

Arthur Gea had a tough French Open debut, needing an emergency bathroom break due to illness before losing 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-0 to Karen Khachanov in 31°C heat

Karen Khachanov of Russia returns to Arthur Gea of France during the first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)