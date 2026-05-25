Arthur Gea Vs Karen Khachanov, French Open 2026: Russian Cruises Past Illness-Hit Home Wildcard On Debut

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Arthur Gea had a tough French Open debut, needing an emergency bathroom break due to illness before losing 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-0 to Karen Khachanov in 31°C heat

Arthur Gea Vs Karen Khachanov, French Open 2026 First Round Match Report
Karen Khachanov of Russia returns to Arthur Gea of France during the first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Summary of this article

  • Arthur Gea made a rare emergency bathroom break during his French Open debut due to stomach illness, with the umpire allowing it under medical grounds

  • Karen Khachanov defeated the French wildcard 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-0, with the interruption briefly disrupting the match flow in the heat

  • Gea said he felt worse during the match amid 31°C conditions, calling it a tough debut despite receiving a main-draw wildcard

Home player Arthur Gea ran off the court for an emergency bathroom break early in the first set of his French Open debut on Sunday.

“I need to go to the bathroom. I can’t move anymore. I’m going to (go) on the court,” Gea told the chair umpire in French before hastily running off Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The 135th-ranked Gea was trailing 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-2 when he made his move. Khachanov won 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Usually, bathroom breaks are only permitted between sets.

Khachanov protested to the chair umpire as three minutes passed between games at a point in the match that was not a changeover when players change ends.

Gea said the umpire allowed him the break because of "medical circumstances" and that he was given some medicine to settle his stomach pain.

After the match, Gea said he had not felt ill the night before but started feeling unwell when he woke up in the morning.

Related Content
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates as she won against Oksana Selekhmeteva of Spain during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2026. - (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Novak Djokovic is a three-time French Open champion. He has a total of 24 Grand Slam titles. - File
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

“During the match it was even worse,” he said. “I had to go to the toilet really quick.”

His situation was not helped by the intense heat at Roland Garros with lunchtime temperatures hitting 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit).

“It was harder than usual, because I was ill,” he said.

The 21-year-old Gea received a wild card invitation from Roland Garros organizers to participate in the main draw.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories