NTA Dismisses Re-NEET Paper Leak Rumours Ahead Of June 21 Exam

The testing agency has termed viral social media claims about leaked question papers as “false” and “fraudulent”, urging candidates not to fall prey to misinformation or online scams days before the re-examination.

Police detain the Students' Federation of India (SFI) members as they take out a protest rally against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI