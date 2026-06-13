NTA Dismisses Re-NEET Paper Leak Rumours Ahead Of June 21 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied allegations that the Re-NEET 2026 question paper has been leaked ahead of the June 21 examination.
The agency described viral claims circulating on social media and messaging platforms as false and warned candidates against engaging with individuals claiming to sell question papers.
NTA has referred complaints regarding suspicious Telegram channels and online groups to cybercrime authorities for investigation and appropriate action.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rejected viral claims suggesting that the question paper for the upcoming Re-NEET 2026 examination has been leaked, seeking to reassure candidates amid growing concerns on social media just days before the test.
The clarification comes ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21, which is being conducted after the original NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled following a confirmed paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide outrage and investigations.
In recent days, screenshots circulating on social media platforms and Telegram groups claimed that the Re-NEET question paper was being sold in advance to candidates in exchange for money. The posts quickly gained traction among anxious students and parents, fuelling fears that the integrity of the examination could once again be compromised.
Responding to the allegations, the NTA stated that there has been no leak, advance access, or sale of the Re-NEET 2026 question paper. The agency termed the circulating messages "false" and "fraudulent" and warned students not to trust individuals or groups promising access to confidential examination material.
According to the agency, complaints regarding the alleged Telegram channels and social media accounts have been forwarded to cybercrime authorities for verification. Officials have indicated that action will be taken against those found spreading misinformation or attempting to exploit candidates through fraudulent schemes.
The controversy emerges against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny of the examination process. Following the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination, authorities have significantly strengthened security arrangements for the re-test. The government has warned that any attempt to disrupt, manipulate, or compromise the examination process will invite strict legal action.
Several additional safeguards have also been introduced, including enhanced logistics, tighter monitoring, revised examination procedures, and greater coordination with law-enforcement agencies. Reports indicate that security measures have been substantially strengthened to restore public confidence in the examination system.
The episode highlights the challenges facing India's examination ecosystem, where rumours of leaks often spread rapidly online, particularly during high-stakes tests involving millions of candidates. For aspirants, however, the NTA's message remains clear: rely only on official communications and focus on preparation rather than unverified claims circulating on social media.