Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon: All-American Showdown As Seeded Stars Clash For Quarterfinal Spot

Jessica Pegula vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 all-American ladies' singles clash between Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic on Sunday, July 5, on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Jessica Pegula of the United States plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026.

Jessica Pegula of the United States plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Pegula enters the contest as the favorite after defeating Jovic in both of their meetings earlier this season on hard and clay courts, but the teenager has impressed on grass and arrives full of confidence after a breakthrough campaign. With Pegula's experience and consistency set against Jovic's fearless rise, the all-American showdown promises to be a fascinating battle for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2026, 05:56:48 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set - Pegula 0-2 Jovic What a statement from Iva Jovic to begin this Round of 16 clash. The teenager wastes no time piling the pressure on Jessica Pegula, earning two break points in the opening game. Pegula digs deep to save the first, but there's nothing she can do on the second as a backhand sails long, handing Jovic an early break. Just like that, the youngster races into a 2-0 lead and has grabbed the early momentum on Court 1. With Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek already out of the tournament, Pegula entered the day as the second-highest seed left in the women's draw behind Aryna Sabalenka, making this fast start from Jovic all the more eye-catching.

5 Jul 2026, 05:44:00 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On! And here we go! Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic are out on Court 1, and the all-American Round of 16 clash is officially underway. It's the teenager who strikes the opening blow, with Jovic claiming the very first point of the match to get us started. A confident start from the youngster as she looks to challenge the favorite from the very first rally.