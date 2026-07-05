Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon: All-American Showdown As Seeded Stars Clash For Quarterfinal Spot

Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set - Pegula 0-2 Jovic
What a statement from Iva Jovic to begin this Round of 16 clash. The teenager wastes no time piling the pressure on Jessica Pegula, earning two break points in the opening game. Pegula digs deep to save the first, but there's nothing she can do on the second as a backhand sails long, handing Jovic an early break.
Just like that, the youngster races into a 2-0 lead and has grabbed the early momentum on Court 1. With Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek already out of the tournament, Pegula entered the day as the second-highest seed left in the women's draw behind Aryna Sabalenka, making this fast start from Jovic all the more eye-catching.
Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On!
And here we go! Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic are out on Court 1, and the all-American Round of 16 clash is officially underway. It's the teenager who strikes the opening blow, with Jovic claiming the very first point of the match to get us started. A confident start from the youngster as she looks to challenge the favorite from the very first rally.
Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we're back with another live blog! It's Jessica Pegula vs Iva Jovic, so stay tuned for all the live updates.