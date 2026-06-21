Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Renard Era Begins In Historic 1,000th WC Game

Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play real-time updates of the TUN vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match on Sunday, 21 June at Estadio Monterrey

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Fans of Japan pose for a picture prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for TUN vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at Estadio Monterrey. A new era begins for Tunisia as Herve Renard takes charge of his first game as head coach, with the Frenchman facing Japan in Guadalupe in the 1,000th match in World Cup history. The Eagles of Carthage are desperate for a turnaround after their disappointing 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening fixture, while Renard aims to revive their campaign after replacing Sabri Lamouchi. Japan enter the contest high on confidence after securing a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and will look to move closer to the knockout stages. The Samurai Blue, ranked 17th in the world, have also enjoyed a strong record against Tunisia, winning five of their last six meetings.
LIVE UPDATES

Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches: 6

  • Tunisia Wins: 1

  • Japan Wins: 5

  • Draws: 0

Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Good Morning!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Tunisia vs Japan. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F clash.

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