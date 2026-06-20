Tunisia Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's tenth fixture between Tunisia and Japan

Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP 10 Photo
Fans of Japan pose for a photo during a World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Summary of this article

  • Tunisia will look to bounce back from the heartbreak they faced against Sweden.

  • Japan enter the clash with the same momentum and attacking quality making the analysts predict an easy 3-0 or 2-1 victory for The Samurai Blue.

  • The match will be held at the Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico, June 21, Sunday, 9:30 am (IST).

Tunisia and Japan meet in a crucial Group F Matchday 2 encounter, with both teams desperate for points as the race for the Round of 32 begins to take shape. While Japan enter the clash with momentum after an impressive draw against the Netherlands, Tunisia are looking to bounce back from a difficult opening defeat and keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Samurai Blue showcased their resilience and attacking quality in a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Keito Nakamura helped Japan secure a valuable point against one of Europe's strongest sides, underlining why Hajime Moriyasu's team are considered one of Asia's most dangerous outfits. A victory here would put Japan in a strong position heading into the final group match.

Tunisia, meanwhile, endured a frustrating start to their campaign, suffering a 5-1 defeat to Sweden. Despite the heavy scoreline, Omar Rekik managed to get on the scoresheet and provide a rare bright spot for the Eagles of Carthage. Tunisia will now need a much-improved performance defensively if they are to contain Japan's quick and fluid attack.

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With Japan sitting on one point and Tunisia still searching for their first, the stakes are clear. A Japanese victory would move them significantly closer to the knockout rounds, while Tunisia realistically need all three points to stay alive in the tournament.

Expect Japan to dominate possession and create chances, but Tunisia's urgency and physicality could make this a fiercely contested battle.

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 6

  • Tunisia Wins: 1

  • Japan Wins: 5

  • Draws: 0

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Japan is heavily favored to defeat Tunisia in this World Cup 2026 Group F matchup. Analysts predict a comfortable 3-1 or 2-0 victory for Japan, heavily backed by Japan's strong momentum after their impressive 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and Tunisia's current organizational chaos. 

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Tunisia Predicted XIs:

Chamakh (GK); Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat.

Japan Predicted XIs:

Suzuki (GK), Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Itakura, Doan, Endo, Tanaka, Nakamura, Kubo, Ueda, Ito.

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Monterrey, Mexico

  • Stadium: Monterrey Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, 21 June

  • Kick-off Time: 21/06/2026 – 9:30 am (IST)

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Tunisia Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Tunisia:

Goalkeepers

Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hessen, Abdelmouhib Chamakh.

Defenders

Ali Abdi, Adem Arous, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery.

Midfielders

Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri.

Forwards

Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti.

Japan:

Goalkeepers

Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.

Defenders

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Yukinari Sugawara, Shogo Taniguchi, Ayumu Seko, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Ito, Junnosuke Suzuki.

Midfielders

Ritsu Doan, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano.

Forwards

Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki, Kento Shiogai, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Keisuke Goto.

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