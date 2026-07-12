CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra's Coach Can Travel To Glasgow Only At Athlete's Expense: Report

Neeraj Chopra will have to bear coach Jaiveer Chaudhary's expenses if he wants him alongside at the Commonwealth Games after his omission from the approved contingent
S Murali was also left out, while boxer Jadumani Singh received final approval for the Games
The Sports Ministry cleared a 191-member Indian contingent for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is likely to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow without his personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary after the latter's name was omitted from the final government-approved Indian contingent.
According to a Times of India report, the Sports Ministry has granted administrative and financial approval to India's squad for the Games, but Chaudhary was not included among the approved coaches and support staff. As a result, he is unlikely to travel with the official delegation.
If Chaudhary accompanies Chopra to Glasgow, he will reportedly have to do so in a personal capacity, with the Olympic champion bearing the travel and accommodation expenses. He would also be required to stay outside the official Indian team hotel.
Chopra resumed working with his childhood coach in January 2026 after ending his partnership with Czech legend and world record-holder Jan Zelezny. While Chaudhary has been left out of the contingent, Chopra's long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha has received government approval and is part of the official delegation.
The athletics squad approved for the Games consists of 42 members, including 32 athletes, eight coaches and support staff, and two Extra Team Officials (ETOs). Chopra had earlier been considered a doubtful starter for the Games due to injury concerns but was eventually named in the Indian contingent.
Another notable omission from the approved list is S Murali, the coach and father of long jumper M Sreeshankar. Murali, a former international triple jumper, has coached Sreeshankar throughout his career. Like Chaudhary, he would have to travel privately and cover his own expenses if he chooses to attend the Games.
In boxing, the Sports Ministry approved the inclusion of Jadumani Singh in the men's 55kg category after initially seeking clarification from the Boxing Federation of India regarding his selection for both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. Jadumani, who secured his place by winning the selection trials in Patiala, will now travel with the Indian team.
Meanwhile, men's 70kg boxer Sumit Kundu is awaiting a visa for his coach Ved Prakash, with assistance being sought from the UK High Commission to complete the process before the Games.
The Sports Ministry approved a 191-member Indian contingent comprising 126 athletes (78 men and 48 women), 56 coaches, support staff and managers, and nine Extra Team Officials. In addition, a 14-member Indian Olympic Association delegation, headed by chef-de-mission Rohit Rajpal, will also travel to Glasgow.
The ministry has clarified that the nine extra team officials will stay outside the designated team hotels, with their accommodation costs to be borne by the Indian Olympic Association. It also stated that it will not cover the expenses of elected members of the IOA Executive Committee.