CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra's Coach Can Travel To Glasgow Only At Athlete's Expense: Report

O Outlook Sports Desk 12 July 2026 4:09 pm Published at: 12 July 2026 4:07 pm Updated on:

Neeraj Chopra may have to bear the expenses of coach Jaiveer Chaudhary if he wants him alongside at the Commonwealth Games after the latter was left out of the government-approved Indian contingent. Chaudhary would also have to stay outside the official team hotel if he travels to Glasgow

O Outlook Sports Desk 12 July 2026 4:09 pm Published at: 12 July 2026 4:07 pm Updated on: