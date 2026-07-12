FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Guide: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Timings - All You Need To Know

ARG defeated SUI to qualify for the semis and keep their hopes of defending their crown
Messi & co will take on ENG in the other semi-final
Spain play France in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair
Four teams remain from the 48 teams that took part in the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 as Argentina joined England, Spain and France to make it to the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. The defending champions needed extra-time to beat Switzerland 3-1 and claim their spot in the last four.
They will take on England in Miami, who had earlier defeated Norway 2-1 in the other semi-final.
In the other semi-final of the tournament, two past champions, Spain and France, are set to face each other in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified For Semi-finals
France (defeated Morocco 2-0)
Spain (defeated Belgium 2-1)
England (defeated Norway 2-1)
Argentina (defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-finals Schedule
Semi-final 1: France vs Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 15 (July 16 in India from 12:30 AM IST)
Semi-final 2: England vs Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 16 (July 17 in India from 12:30 AM IST)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Telecast & Live Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.