FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Guide: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Timings - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is approaching its conclusion. This prestigious tournament, which commenced with an unprecedented 48 teams, has now narrowed down to its final four semi-finalists

Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
England's Jude Bellingham, right, celebrates next to Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal against Norway during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Summary of this article

  • ARG defeated SUI to qualify for the semis and keep their hopes of defending their crown

  • Messi & co will take on ENG in the other semi-final

  • Spain play France in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair

Four teams remain from the 48 teams that took part in the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 as Argentina joined England, Spain and France to make it to the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. The defending champions needed extra-time to beat Switzerland 3-1 and claim their spot in the last four.

They will take on England in Miami, who had earlier defeated Norway 2-1 in the other semi-final.

In the other semi-final of the tournament, two past champions, Spain and France, are set to face each other in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified For Semi-finals

  • France (defeated Morocco 2-0)

  • Spain (defeated Belgium 2-1)

  • England (defeated Norway 2-1)

  • Argentina (defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time)

FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-finals Schedule

  • Semi-final 1: France vs Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 15 (July 16 in India from 12:30 AM IST)

  • Semi-final 2: England vs Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 16 (July 17 in India from 12:30 AM IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026: Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

Related Content
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates his goal on a penalty kick with Fabian Ruiz (8), and Rodri (16) during the World Cup - AP/David J. Phillip
Spain players celebrate at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas - AP/Ashley Landis
England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with teammate Harry Kane (9) after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia - File

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