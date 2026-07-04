The Bhutia Verdict: Indian Legend Defends Ronaldo, Predicts World Cup Winners - Exclusive

Bhutia backed Ronaldo, saying Portugal's struggles are a team issue, not an individual one
He believes England can beat Mexico if they score first and maintain their attacking intensity
Bhutia named Spain and France as his favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026
Portugal are through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but questions continue to follow Roberto Martinez's side despite their dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia.
Cristiano Ronaldo converted a crucial penalty to score his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout goal, ending a long-standing personal drought. Goncalo Ramos then sealed the dramatic victory with a stoppage-time winner, thus officially locking in Portugal's place in the next round, where they will face Spain in the Iberian Derby.
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is part of ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, believes the result should not hide Portugal's underlying issues. Speaking to Outlook India, Bhutia defended Ronaldo from criticism over his penalty while insisting Portugal's biggest challenge lies in functioning as a collective rather than relying on individual brilliance.
'Don't blame Ronaldo alone, Portugal haven't gelled as a team'
While Ronaldo's historic knockout goal was celebrated by supporters, sections of social media dismissed it because it came from the penalty spot. Bhutia believes such criticism misses the bigger picture.
"It's a very difficult situation for Ronaldo as well. I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, I think it's important to look at the team. His performance wasn't the best, but I would not blame Ronaldo alone. Portugal have too many superstars, but as a team they have not been able to gel."
The Indian football legend also suggested Portugal could face difficult decisions ahead of their meeting with Spain.
"Somewhere down the line, I think it's a very big call for Ronaldo and the coach. Especially with Spain coming up, they will have to see what is best for the team."
Bhutia also backed Roberto Martinez's decision to substitute Ronaldo late in the Croatia match, a move that was followed by Goncalo Ramos scoring the decisive winner.
"Subbing him out definitely was the right decision. The team looked much better and had more options. The winning goal came from a natural No. 9 who plays in Ronaldo's position, so that itself showed the substitution worked."
Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in Toronto after Ronaldo's 68th-minute penalty cancelled out Ivan Perisic's opener before Ramos struck in stoppage time. The result booked a Round of 16 meeting with Spain.
England can trouble Mexico, Spain and France lead the title race
Bhutia also weighed in on England's chances ahead of their Round of 16 encounter against Mexico. England needed two late goals to overcome DR Congo but, according to the former striker, there were encouraging signs despite the nervy victory.
"What really impressed me about England was the hunger to get back and perform. They need an early goal against Mexico. If they score first, I don't think they'll face the same problems they had against Congo."
He also highlighted England's strength from dead-ball situations and backed Marcus Rashford to start over Anthony Gordon.
"Rashford should start. He's quick, can beat defenders one-on-one and has the experience of playing in major tournaments."
Looking beyond the Round of 16, Bhutia believes Spain have been the standout side of the competition, although France remain equally strong contenders.
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