Portugal Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bhutia Backs Quinas To Overpower Vatreni In Knockout Clash

Bhaichung Bhutia backs Portugal to bring their best game in knockouts despite a mixed group stage performance
The Indian football great also believes that Portugal don't completely rely on Ronaldo and has the overall quality to beat Croatia
Bhutia also highlighted that while Portugal's attack is dangerous, they lack a true defensive midfielder who can consistently win balls and transition play from defence to attack
As Portugal and Croatia lock horns in the round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026, it will most probably mark the final appearance in the World Cup for either of the two greatest modern icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.
Ahead of the riveting knockout clash, Indian football great and Zee 5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Bhaichung Bhutia picks his favorite for the game, assesses both teams' strengths and weaknesses, and analyzes tactical battles that could decide the outcome of the match.
Portugal's group campaign has been marred by inconsistencies as they played two goalless draws against relatively weaker DR Congo and Colombia despite showing glimpses of their true potential by thrashing Uzbekistan by 5-0, including a brace from Ronaldo.
However, despite Portugal's mixed run in the group stage, Bhutia believes that Robert Martinez's side could bring out their best game in the knockouts.
"I don't see Croatia knocking them out. Portugal are definitely contenders, though we haven't seen them play like one so far. But knockout stages are different; they possess the quality to turn up with a completely different level of performance. I think we will see a different side to them in the knockouts," Bhutia said.
While Ronaldo continues to make history, Bhutia believes Portugal’s biggest strength is that they are no longer completely dependent on their captain.
While Ronaldo is Portugal's biggest name and after a stuttering start he continues to make history, Bhutia reckons that they are not completely dependent on him.
"Portugal has the overall quality to get the job done. They have players who can make a massive difference on their own, whereas the big question is whether their creative midfield can consistently carve out chances for Ronaldo," he added.
Croatia, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against England in their opening match. However, they bounced back strongly with wins over Ghana and Panama in the following games to secure a place in the knockout stage.
The Croatians finished runners-up in 2018 and claimed third place in 2022, and despite having an ageing squad, they remain one of the toughest teams to beat.
However, Bhutia is of the view that this Croatian side is not as threatening as their previous generations.
"Over the years, Croatia has been a resilient team that always finds a way to get results. However, I don't think they have that same quality this time around. They have brilliant players like Modrić, but age is not on their side. They've lost a lot of pace and the game has slowed down for them," he explained.
Bhutia believes Croatia’s hopes of causing an upset rest heavily on Luka Modrić.
"If Croatia is to get anything out of this match, Luka Modrić absolutely has to have the bigger impact. Portugal don't solely rely on Ronaldo, but Croatia will absolutely have to look towards Modrić today," Bhutia said.
According to Bhutia, Portugal's attacking style provides them with an edge, however he also highlights one big issue with their defence.
"Portugal’s attacking style will prevail, especially if they can transition and attack faster. One weakness, however, is the lack of a true defensive midfielder who can consistently win balls and transition play from defence to attack," he said.
"They already have immense strength going forward; great attacking midfielders, an excellent frontline, and two full-backs who love to attack. They just need someone in the centre of the pitch to win those physical battles and stabilise the midfield," Bhutia added.
The clash between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto will not only decide the fate of the sides in the competition but will also mark a sad end of a cherished World Cup of a modern day football great.