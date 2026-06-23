Ronaldo Stands Tall: Portuguese Legend Becomes First Footballer To Score In Six Consecutive FIFA World Cups

With this historic brace, the focus now shifts to whether Ronaldo can harness this momentum to propel Portugal into the deep stages of the knockout rounds. As he navigates what is widely considered his final opportunity to claim the sport's ultimate prize, the world will be watching to see if this performance serves as the catalyst for a deep tournament run. Portugal will look to carry this revitalized form into their next crucial Group K encounter against Colombia on June 27, 2026.