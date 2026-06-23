Ronaldo Stands Tall: Portuguese Legend Becomes First Footballer To Score In Six Consecutive FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo silenced critics with a clinical brace, leading Portugal to a commanding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan
He made history as the first to score in six World Cups and became Portugal’s all-time tournament top scorer
Carrying this momentum, he now turns his focus toward Portugal’s upcoming crucial clash against Colombia
Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his doubters in emphatic fashion during Portugal’s Group K clash against Uzbekistan, proving once again that legends are built for the biggest stages. Heading into this match in Houston, the 41-year-old icon faced immense pressure; with his long-time rival Lionel Messi and other global stars already making headlines with spectacular scoring displays and Portugal coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, the world was watching to see if Ronaldo could still deliver.
He responded with the clinical precision that has defined his career. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute, capitalizing on a pinpoint low cross from João Cancelo to bury a right-footed finish at the near post.
He wasn't done yet. In the 39th minute, showcasing his trademark movement, he latched onto a perfect through-ball from Bruno Fernandes, slotting an angled finish into the far corner to extend Portugal’s lead to 3-0. His brace set the tone for a dominant 5-0 victory, firmly putting Portugal back in contention as a tournament favorite.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Stats
Ronaldo’s masterclass against Uzbekistan saw him etch his name into the history books with several remarkable milestones:
First Player to Score in Six World Cups: By finding the net in the 6th minute, Ronaldo became the first man in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).
Portugal’s All-Time World Cup Leading Scorer: With his two goals, Ronaldo reached a total of 10 career goals in the tournament, officially surpassing Eusébio to become Portugal's record holder at the global finals.
Youngest/Oldest Scorer Distinction: Ronaldo joined an elite group of players—alongside Lionel Messi and Michael Laudrup—who hold the unique distinction of being both the youngest and oldest scorers for their country in men’s FIFA World Cup history.
With this historic brace, the focus now shifts to whether Ronaldo can harness this momentum to propel Portugal into the deep stages of the knockout rounds. As he navigates what is widely considered his final opportunity to claim the sport's ultimate prize, the world will be watching to see if this performance serves as the catalyst for a deep tournament run. Portugal will look to carry this revitalized form into their next crucial Group K encounter against Colombia on June 27, 2026.