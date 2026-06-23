Portugal Vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo Seeks Perfect Showing After Mediocre Start

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans during warmup APAshley Landis

Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! In a high-stakes Group K showdown, Portugal take on Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium today. Both teams are desperate for a breakthrough, a respite, if we may. Roberto Martinez's Portugal were shocked by a frustrating 1-1 draw with DR Congo, while Uzbekistan suffered a 1-3 loss to Colombia in their respective openers. All eyes are naturally locked on Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary 41-year-old is under immense media scrutiny following a listless outing against Congo, and he is desperate to break a chastening goal drought in major international tournaments. Standing in his way are the defiant Uzbeks. Coached by Fabio Cannavaro, the debutants showed dangerous attacking flashes against Colombia, and even levelled the play briefly thanks to Abbosbek Fayzullaev's equaliser at the hour mark. Now, the White Wolves from Central Asia, with nothing to lose, surely enter the match sensing a historic opportunity to exploit a heavily pressured Portuguese side. Can Ronaldo answer his critics with a vintage masterclass to resurrect Selecao's World Cup dreams, or will Uzbekistan escape with a smash-and-grab win? Catch play-by-play updates of the POR vs UZB, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match on Tuesday, 23 June at Houston Stadium

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jun 2026, 09:22:51 pm IST Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: UZB Starting XI Uzbekistan Starting XI: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Ganiev.

23 Jun 2026, 09:13:42 pm IST Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: POR Reveal Their Starting XI Portugal Starting XI: Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Joao Felix, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

23 Jun 2026, 09:09:12 pm IST Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record These two countries have never faced each other in men’s international football till date. The upcoming FIFA World Cup Group K match in Houston thus will be the first meeting.