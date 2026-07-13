Delhi Court Convicts Former AAP Leader Tahir Hussain In 2020 Riots Murder Case

During the trial involving 11 accused, the prosecution presented evidence linking Hussain to the events. Hussain had initially denied involvement in a Facebook post, claiming police had taken him and his family away on February 24, 2020, and that he returned the next day to find the area hostile. He stated he had not visited the house since. In police interrogations, he reportedly described his role during the riots as collecting materials such as glass bottles, petrol, acid, and stones. The court examined these statements along with witness accounts and other material before delivering the verdict.