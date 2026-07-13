Delhi Court Convicts Former AAP Leader Tahir Hussain In 2020 Riots Murder Case

Delhi court convicts Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Hussain, former AAP councillor, found guilty of murder, rioting, and related charges; suspended by party after case emerged.
Verdict delivered after trial involving 11 accused; brings partial closure to case registered at Dayalpur police station.
A Delhi court on July 13, 2026 convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh held Hussain guilty under charges including murder, rioting, promoting enmity, assault, and criminal force. The court also convicted Nazim, Kazim, Javed, and Anas on related rioting charges. Sentencing is expected in subsequent hearings.
The case stems from an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station based on a complaint by Ravinder Kumar, Ankit Sharma’s father. The 26-year-old IB officer’s body was recovered from a drain in the Khajuri Khas area near Hussain’s residence. Sharma’s family alleged that Hussain led a mob involved in the killing amid the February 2020 violence that claimed at least 53 lives across the national capital. Hussain, who was a councillor from Ward 59 in Mustafabad and had won the 2017 municipal election as an AAP candidate, was suspended by the party after his name surfaced in the investigation.
During the trial involving 11 accused, the prosecution presented evidence linking Hussain to the events. Hussain had initially denied involvement in a Facebook post, claiming police had taken him and his family away on February 24, 2020, and that he returned the next day to find the area hostile. He stated he had not visited the house since. In police interrogations, he reportedly described his role during the riots as collecting materials such as glass bottles, petrol, acid, and stones. The court examined these statements along with witness accounts and other material before delivering the verdict.
Hussain was noted as one of the wealthiest candidates in his ward during the 2017 polls, declaring assets worth around ₹16 crore. The conviction comes more than six years after the riots, which erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act and led to widespread clashes between communities in areas like Northeast Delhi. Multiple cases related to the violence have progressed through courts, with several convictions and ongoing trials.
Legal observers note that the judgment underscores the judicial system’s efforts to address serious offences from the 2020 disturbances. The court convicted five out of the 11 accused in this specific case, while proceedings against others continue. Hussain’s legal team is expected to challenge the verdict through appeals in higher courts. The outcome has drawn attention from political circles given Hussain’s former affiliation with AAP, though the party distanced itself following his suspension.
This case forms part of a broader set of prosecutions linked to the Delhi riots. Authorities have pursued charges ranging from murder and rioting to conspiracy in various incidents. The verdict on July 13 brings some closure to Ankit Sharma’s family while highlighting the prolonged nature of legal processes in riot-related matters. Delhi Police and investigating agencies had gathered forensic evidence, call records, and eyewitness testimonies to build the case.