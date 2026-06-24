Lohagad, Meghalaya, Meerut: The Disturbing Rise of Spousal Murder Cases and What They Reveal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Lohagad Fort murder case is one of the many incidents occured recently that highlight increasing brutality and planning involved in violence within intimate relationships

Lohagad Fort murder case
The Disturbing Rise of Spousal Murder Cases and What They Reveal Photo: AI generated
Summary of this article

  • Lohagad Fort murder case intensified focus on rising intimate partner crimes in India.

  • Raja Raghuvanshi and Twisha Sharma cases exposed planned killings and marital abuse allegations.

  • Investigators identified forced marriages, affairs, and domestic pressure as recurring motives.

The Lohagad Fort murder case has intensified scrutiny over a growing pattern of high-profile spousal killings across India, where domestic disputes are increasingly turning into premeditated crimes.

Recent cases from multiple states involve allegations ranging from dowry harassment and domestic abuse to extramarital affairs and hired killings.

The recurring nature of these incidents has raised concerns about the increasing brutality and planning involved in crimes within intimate relationships.

Lohagad Fort Murder: CCTV of Hooded Man Exposes Plot to Kill Pune Businessman - Twitter
Lohagad Fort Murder: CCTV of Hooded Man Exposes Plot to Kill Pune Businessman

By Outlook News Desk

Lohagad Fort Murder Case

In the Lohagad Fort case, 20-year-old Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort.

According to Maharashtra Police, Goyal allegedly conspired with Chaudhary to kill her fiancé ahead of their scheduled marriage in November. Investigators also claim this was not the first attempt on Agarwal’s life, pointing to what they describe as deliberate and repeated planning.

Twisha Sharma death case: Court extends judicial custody of husband, mother-in-law - Photo: PTI
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Husband, Mother-In-Law

By PTI

Twisha Sharma Case

The murder of 33-year-old actor and model Twisha Sharma in May has also raised concerns about domestic violence and dowry-related harassment in urban settings.

Related Content
Lohagad Fort Murder: CCTV of Hooded Man Exposes Plot to Kill Pune Businessman - Twitter
Police told Indian Express that Siya Goyal was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, and the two allegedly conspired to stop her marriage to Ketan Agarwal. - Twitter
Pune Trekker's Death: Fiancee, Her Lover Pushed Him into Gorge, Say Cops; Both Arrested - null
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Sent To 5-Day CBI Custody - | Photo: PTI

Sharma was found dead at her marital home just five months after her wedding. Her family alleged sustained torture and dowry harassment. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case and arrested her mother-in-law, a retired judge, while her husband was also taken into custody. The investigation has highlighted concerns around abuse within influential and high-profile families.

Indore man's murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi in police custody - PTI
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Meghalaya Police Seize Pistol And Rs. 50,000

By Snehal Srivastava

Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder

In another widely reported case, Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi married Sonam Raghuvanshi in May 2025, and the couple soon travelled to Meghalaya. They went missing after checking out of a homestay near Nongriat village in Cherrapunji. Police allege that Sonam, along with her partner Raj and hired contract killers, orchestrated the murder.

Reports suggest that Raj stayed in Indore to establish an alibi, while Sonam allegedly shared Raja’s live location with the attackers. The killing is said to have taken place during a trek, leading to a nationwide investigation.

Maya Devi Case

In Uttar Pradesh, the Maya Devi case involved allegations that a woman, along with her lover and accomplices, murdered her husband, a retired Army soldier.

Investigators claim the body was dismembered and disposed of in an attempt to destroy evidence. Authorities also allege that a false missing-person report was filed to mislead the investigation. The case has been cited for its level of brutality and coordinated planning.

A Growing Pattern

In Lohagad murder case and Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, investigators point a recurring pattern of the accused allegedly forced or being forced to marry against their will.

The police official told PTI that during the investigation in the Lohagad murder case, one of the accused Chetan said that Siya was not in favour of calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan, as she thought doing so would bring disrespect to her family.

Similarly in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder case Sonam Raghuvanshi revealed that she “was forced to marry” her husband and never accepted the wedding.

However, this is not the only recurring motive as the Twisha Sharma case is centered on dowry harassment, domestic abuse, and sustained mental pressure within the marriage.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories