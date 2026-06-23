Lohagad Fort murder: Fiancée, Lover Arrested In Pune Conspiracy Case

“Our probe has revealed that Siya and Chetan were in a relationship. Siya was engaged to Ketan, but she did not want to marry him. So, she and Chetan hatched a conspiracy. Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort on June 18. Chetan was already there. As the two climbed up the hill fort, Chetan followed them. Then he and Siya pushed Ketan off the cliff. We have arrested both of them,” Pune Rural police chief, Sandeep Singh Gill, told the media on Tuesday. The two have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.