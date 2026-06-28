Pune Murder: Accused Siya Goyal Taken to Lohagad Fort for Scene Reconstruction

Pune rural police took 20-year-old accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort on Sunday to reconstruct the crime scene of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal's murder.
Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary allegedly conspired and pushed Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal to his death from the fort on June 18.
Goyal confessed to plotting the murder because she wanted to avoid marrying Agarwal without causing her family to lose face by cancelling the wedding.
Pune rural police took 20-year-old Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort on Sunday for a crime scene reconstruction, Press Trust of India reported.
Goyal and her lover, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, are accused of conspiring to murder her fiancé, Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. The pair allegedly pushed Agarwal to his death from the fort on June 18.
"Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to death. Chetan will be taken to the fort separately," a senior official of the Pune rural police said.
Plot To Avoid Disrepute
Goyal confessed to police that she plotted the murder with Chaudhary because she did not want to marry Agarwal. She said she feared cancelling the marriage would cause her family to lose face.
During the reconstruction, investigators are verifying the suspects' claims about exactly how and from where Agarwal was pushed.
Police are also investigating the planning of the crime and the movements of the accused before and after the incident. They are examining the suspects' digital footprints and corroborating the motive behind the murder.
Autopsy Confirms Fall Injuries
Initial autopsy results for Agarwal confirmed the cause of death was massive trauma from the drop, noting a deadly blow to the head in particular.
A rescue team member reported finding the victim with severe head trauma and bruised extremities, as per news reports.
Despite these injuries, the official autopsy report and police investigations did not identify any indications of a fight before he dropped. Authorities attributed the severe trauma marks entirely to the force of the 400-foot drop into the fort's rocky ravine.