Lohagad Fort Murder: Siya Goyal's Fatal Signal to Chetan Chaudhary Revealed

Pune police reconstructed the crime scene at Lohagad Fort on Sunday with accused Siya Goyal to establish the sequence of realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder.
Goyal deliberately sat down under the pretext of tying shoelaces to signal Chetan Chaudhary, ensuring she remained out of Agarwal's reach during the fatal push.
Chaudhary rode a scooter for 90 kilometres to bypass toll plazas and used a hoodie disguise to evade detection before pushing Agarwal off the fort.
Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal sat down not only to signal her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, to push him off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim’s reach during the fall, police said on Sunday.
Police have arrested Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, for allegedly conspiring to kill Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18, according to the PTI. The accused face charges under Section 103 for murder and Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Investigators reconstructed the crime scene on Sunday, June 28, using Goyal and a dummy to establish the exact chain of events leading to the 25-year-old victim's death.
The police custody of both accused ends on Monday, June 29. Officials said they will produce the pair in court to seek further remand.
A Calculated Fatal Signal
The murder involved meticulous planning. Goyal’s signal to Chaudhary was sitting down, executed under the pretext of drinking water or tying her shoelaces.
This specific movement was designed to keep Goyal out of Agarwal’s reach. “The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push,” a police official said. “They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind.”
Chaudhary took precautions to evade detection. He travelled 90 km from Pune to the fort on a scooter to avoid car toll plazas, police said. He also changed his appearance by wearing a hoodie to climb the fort, removing it for the crime, and putting it back on before leaving.
Both accused admitted to visiting the fort before the murder. They scouted locations and practised the execution, though police are still investigating other potential practice sites.
Family Questioned Over Affair
Police questioned Goyal’s parents, Pravin and Puja, alongside her brother, Sahil, on Saturday, June 27.
Sahil Goyal had known about his sister's relationship with Chaudhary for months and urged her to end it. He said the family would have called off the wedding if she had expressed unwillingness.
Pravin and Puja Goyal denied knowing about the affair. They insisted Siya was happy with the arranged match.
However, investigators allege the parents were aware of her closeness to Chaudhary since a January community cricket match. The family reportedly ignored her feelings to secure the marriage, motivated by the Agarwal family's greater wealth