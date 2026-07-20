Vande Mataram Bill Explained: Why The Centre Wants To Make Insulting The National Song A Criminal Offence

The government's push to accord the national song the same status as the national anthem comes amid the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876, published in his novel Anandamath in 1882, and adopted as India's National Song in 1950 — a distinction that carries enormous symbolic weight but, until now, has not carried the same statutory protection as the National Anthem.