Singing Of Vande Mataram During Morning Assemblies Has Been Made Compulsory In Bengal For All Aided Schools

Summary of this article
The West Bengal government has directed all state-run schools to include the singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies.
The directive states that every student must participate in the singing the national song at the start of the school day.
Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure strict compliance.
The morning air in West Bengal’s school courtyards is about to get a bit more rhythmic—and a lot more patriotic. In a sweeping move that bridges the gap between historical literature and modern classroom discipline, the State Education Department has issued a directive making the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in all state-run and aided schools. The order, effective immediately, ensures that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic verses will now be a staple of the morning assembly, standing alongside Rabindranath Tagore’s National Anthem.
For many educators, this isn't just about a change in the assembly schedule; it’s a logistical puzzle wrapped in a cultural shift. In local staff rooms, teachers are already debating how to weave the new requirement into the tight ten-minute window before the first bell rings. The directive also carries a modern edge of accountability, as school heads have been asked to document the proceedings with video recordings to prove implementation. It’s a far cry from the simpler days when a single song and a prayer sufficed to start the day.
Yet, behind the administrative paperwork, there is a human story of connection to Bengal’s storied past. Subhrojit Dutta, the Headmaster of the historic Hindu School, notes that students had already begun memorizing the lines as part of the song’s 150th-anniversary celebrations. For the children, the verses of Vande Mataram represent more than just a mandate; they are a link to the very soil they stand on—the same soil that inspired Tagore’s Banglar Mati Banglar Jol, which was introduced as the state song by the previous administration.
The move coincides with a broader national push to tighten the protocols surrounding national symbols, making the timing of the state's decision particularly resonant. As schools prepare to reopen after the summer break, the halls will echo with a blend of melodies that trace the evolution of Indian identity. While some teacher unions are still seeking clarity on the exact sequencing of the various anthems and songs, the underlying message is clear: the morning assembly is no longer just a precursor to math and science—it has become a daily lesson in history and heritage.