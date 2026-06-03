Cockroach Janta Party Appoints Three Spokespersons Ahead Of Delhi NEET Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Founder Abhijeet Dipke expands the youth-centric outfit's leadership team with appointments from journalism, academia, and corporate consulting before the June 6 demonstration.

Cockroach Janta Party, CJP spokespersons, Abhijeet Dipke
The protest, timed alongside Dipke’s scheduled return to India on June 6, demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy and reported lapses within the CBSE framework. Photo: PTI

In a bid to scale up its public outreach ahead of a planned national capital demonstration against alleged education system failures, the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced the appointment of three new spokespersons on Tuesday.

The political outfit, which was launched last month by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has rapidly accumulated a massive online following predominantly comprising students and young people. This latest administrative expansion is designed to structure the group's communication apparatus before it launches a peaceful agitation in Delhi. The protest, timed alongside Dipke’s scheduled return to India on June 6, demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy and reported lapses within the CBSE framework.

According to PTI, the CJP intends to position these appointments as a structural shift in its operations. In a statement released on X, the organisation noted, "CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders."

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Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been designated as the chief spokesperson for the outfit. PTI reported that Das has an extensive background in reporting on legal, judicial, and social developments. The party also highlighted his prominent leadership role during the anti-pollution demonstrations staged at India Gate in November 2025.

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Working alongside Das to handle media relations and public representation are Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka. Dahiya is a political researcher, author, and filmmaker who has previously managed research and content strategy for multiple prominent YouTube creators. A graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), he has directed the Haryanvi films Dararen and Opri Parai, and authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job.

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The third appointee, Ranka, is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics who formerly worked as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company in London. As reported by PTI, Ranka relocated to India last year and has since been organizing civic campaigns in Jaipur regarding environmental degradation, educational reforms, and youth grievances, including recent mobilization efforts tied to the NEET paper leak irregularities.

(With inputs from PTI)

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