Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped During Jaipur Protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, was slapped by an unidentified person during a protest rally in Jaipur.
The assault occurred amid heated exchanges and protests against the movement, with security personnel intervening to control the situation.
The incident highlights the growing hostility and polarisation surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party’s unconventional protests across the country.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped by an unidentified individual during a protest organised by the movement in Jaipur on Thursday.
The incident took place when Dipke was addressing a gathering as part of the party’s ongoing agitation on issues like unemployment, inflation, and governance. As tempers flared between supporters and opponents, a man broke through the crowd and slapped Dipke before being overpowered by security personnel.
Eyewitnesses said the situation turned chaotic for a few minutes as party workers and protesters clashed verbally and physically. Police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd and escort Dipke to safety.
Dipke later condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act” by opponents trying to suppress the voice of the youth. He said such incidents would not deter the movement and vowed to continue the protests with greater intensity.
Jaipur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the assault. They are examining CCTV footage and identifying the assailant. Security has been tightened around Cockroach Janta Party events following the incident.
The Cockroach Janta Party has been gaining attention for its satirical and provocative style of protest. While it has struck a chord with many young people, it has also faced strong backlash from political parties and sections of society who find its methods and symbolism objectionable.
This is the latest in a series of confrontations involving the movement, which has been organising human chains and public demonstrations in multiple states. The Jaipur incident is likely to further intensify the debate around the limits of protest and freedom of expression.