Three Sons Of Late Iran Supreme Leader Present At Funeral Procession, Mojtaba Missing

Three of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sons appeared at his funeral prayers in Tehran.
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent amid reports he is recovering from injuries sustained in the February 28 airstrike.
Millions of mourners are expected to take part in the ceremonies, as Iranian authorities provide transport, food and accommodation.
Three sons of late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed beside his coffin and those of four other family members during funeral prayers on Sunday. Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Iran's supreme leader, remained absent from public view.
State television showed Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei praying behind the coffins, which were laid out in the courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also joined the prayers.
Masoud Khamenei was seen weeping and wiping away tears with a keffiyeh as an imam recited the funeral prayers.
Iran has launched a week-long series of funeral processions for Khamenei, with plans to take his remains to major Shi'ite religious sites in neighbouring Iraq.
After lying in state indoors for senior Iranian officials and foreign dignitaries, Khamenei's coffin was moved outdoors on Saturday and displayed beneath glass alongside the coffins of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter.
There has still been no public appearance or official image of Mojtaba Khamenei, who is reported to have been wounded in the February 28 Israeli and US airstrikes that killed his father and other family members at the start of the war.
People close to Mojtaba Khamenei's inner circle told Reuters he suffered facial disfigurement and significant injuries to one or both legs in the attack.
The April ceasefire has halted the four-month war under an agreement with the US that Iranian authorities say will eventually deliver major economic benefits.
US President Donald Trump told the Axios news website that peace talks had been paused for a week because of the funeral events.
Scores of mourners continued to gather at the Grand Mosalla through the night and into Sunday. Iran's metro network said it recorded 7 million passenger journeys from late Saturday through Sunday morning as people travelled to central Tehran for the ceremonies.
Authorities have scheduled a major funeral procession through central Tehran on Monday before transferring Khamenei's remains to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday for further ceremonies.
His body will then be flown to Iraq for services in the Shi'ite shrine cities of Najaf and Kerbala on Wednesday before returning to Iran on Thursday for another procession in Mashhad, where he will be buried near the tomb of one of the medieval Shi'ite imams.
Iranian authorities plan to mobilise millions of people for the remaining funeral events, providing transportation, food and accommodation for mourners.