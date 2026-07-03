Iran To Hold Dayslong Funeral For Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Months After His Death

Associated Press reported that authorities said Khamenei would be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza, Shiite Islam’s eighth imam. Millions of pilgrims visit the shrine each year, and a hadith, or saying, states that anyone with sorrow or sin will find relief by visiting it. Many prominent Shiite clerics are buried there, as is Iran’s former President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2024.